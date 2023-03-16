‘We’ve waited too long’: Peterhead Port tells Chancellor to speed up as Acorn CCS delay rumbles on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

‘We’ve waited too long’: Peterhead Port tells Chancellor to speed up as Acorn CCS delay rumbles on

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kath Flannery / DC Tacorn ccs
Peterhead Port Authority CEO Simon Brebner

A Peterhead industry boss has told the Chancellor to pick up the pace on support for the Acorn CCS project – warning the region has “waited too long for this as it is”.

Simon Brebner, CEO of Peterhead Port Authority, said it is “frustrating” the region is still awaiting go-ahead for the carbon capture utilisation and storage scheme, mooted to deliver thousands of jobs for the area.

It comes after Jeremy Hunt confirmed a £20bn package of support for CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage) developments, but no further detail specifically on the Acorn scheme which needs funding to kick off.

Mr Brebner welcomed the broader support for the low-carbon technology, but said the Treasury needs to move at pace for Acorn.

“There is much to be welcomed in the Chancellor’s Spring budget, but, as ever, the devil is in the detail and we are still – frustratingly – awaiting confirmation of the go-ahead for Scotland’s much-needed and praised Carbon Capture project that will be centred around St Fergus here in the North-east of Scotland.

“There needs to be swift progress on this project before other nations steal a march on us and we begin to lose the skills and capital in place that will bring much-needed investment and jobs, as well as the opportunity to help de-carbonise the UK.

Acorn is mooted to deliver 21,000 jobs in its first phase, storing 5-6 million tonnes of CO2 under the North Sea in a depleted gas field.

Chancellor confirms £20bn CCS package – but Acorn backers must continue wait

The Treasury said details on funding for “Track 2” clusters, which Acorn is hopeful of attaining, will be announced “shortly”.

In the Budget, the Chancellor said the £20bn will support “early development of carbon, capture, usage and storage, starting with projects from our East Coast to Merseyside to North Wales.”

Mr Brebner said the region has “waited too long for this as it is” for Acorn CCS, which is to be based at the nearby St Fergus gas plant.

acorn ccs © Aerial Photography Solutions
The St Fergus gas terminal

Peterhead has been trying to get a CCS development up and running since 2007 but has repeatedly faced roadblocks, some of which at advanced stages when projects were awaiting greenlight.

Mr Brebner also noted the Chancellor’s pledge of a new Scottish investment zone on top of 12 others across England.

These “growth clusters” will have tax benefits, similar to freeports, and access to funding worth £80m over five years.

That comes as the Office for Budget Responsibility noted that the North Sea is expected to deliver £11bn in tax receipts to the Exchequer in the 2022 financial year.

Mr Brebner said the north-east is a key region for the support.

“We’re keen to hear more about the potential for an investment zone for Scotland as announced by the Chancellor – the region is the engine room of UK PLC, not to mention a huge provider of tax receipts, and we should be at the heart of the nation’s shift towards a lower carbon economy while ensuring we retain our energy security and the undoubted benefits oil and gas bring to the world.”

