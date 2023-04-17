First turbine of 103 installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

First turbine of 103 installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

By Ryan Duff
17/04/2023, 10:52 am Updated: 17/04/2023, 1:46 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesFirst turbine installed at the Viking wind farm in Shetland
The soon-to-be most productive onshore wind farm in the UK, Shetland’s Viking, has had the first of 103 turbines installed.

The 508.5 foot Vestas V117 turbine will operate in the 4.3 MW power mode at South Midfield, west of Kergord, in the far southwest of the Viking site.

A second turbine has also been installed at the SSE Renewables site, this is located at Riven Hill, in North Nesting, near Laxo, while a third was installed, also in the north nesting.

These are the first of 103 turbines to be fully erected at the wind farm in central Mainland Shetland, which will generate 443MW of wind-powered electricity once fully operational.

SSE Renewables’ onshore renewables development and construction director, Heather Donald, said: “The installation of the first turbines at Viking Wind Farm, is not only an exciting step forward in the project but by reaching this milestone, it underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.”

Shetland power cable
An artist’s impression of SSE’s Viking Onshore Wind Farm (pictured)

Turbine components began installation in February this year with over 27 of the tower base sections erected across the site as part of the pre-instillation process.

Ms Donald explained that all of the turbines will be erected by the end of the year with the Viking wind farm set to reach full production in Autumn 2024.

She said: “Seeing the first turbines erected is a testament to everyone involved in the installation process.

“By the end of this year, we expect all of Viking’s turbines to be in place and once operational, in 2024, it will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes including every home in Shetland, playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.”

© Supplied by Peterson
BBC Ruby vessel arriving in Lerwick, Shetland to deliver turbine components for the Viking Wind Farm.

Turbine components are being delivered from Lerwick Port under convoy operation and are expected to continue until July.

Robert Yeats, lead project manager with Vestas, commented: “Even with the severe winter weather that delayed our works, we are extremely happy that the overall programme has been kept on schedule and that the first full turbines are now successfully installed.

“This significant milestone has been achieved with the close collaboration with our partner SSE, RJM the Principal Contractor on the Viking Energy Wind Farm, and our subcontractors.”

