First turbine of 103 installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

The soon-to-be most productive onshore wind farm in the UK, Shetland’s Viking, has had the first of 103 turbines installed.

The 508.5 foot Vestas V117 turbine will operate in the 4.3 MW power mode at South Midfield, west of Kergord, in the far southwest of the Viking site.

A second turbine has also been installed at the SSE Renewables site, this is located at Riven Hill, in North Nesting, near Laxo, while a third was installed, also in the north nesting.

These are the first of 103 turbines to be fully erected at the wind farm in central Mainland Shetland, which will generate 443MW of wind-powered electricity once fully operational.

SSE Renewables’ onshore renewables development and construction director, Heather Donald, said: “The installation of the first turbines at Viking Wind Farm, is not only an exciting step forward in the project but by reaching this milestone, it underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.”

Turbine components began installation in February this year with over 27 of the tower base sections erected across the site as part of the pre-instillation process.

Ms Donald explained that all of the turbines will be erected by the end of the year with the Viking wind farm set to reach full production in Autumn 2024.

She said: “Seeing the first turbines erected is a testament to everyone involved in the installation process.

“By the end of this year, we expect all of Viking’s turbines to be in place and once operational, in 2024, it will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes including every home in Shetland, playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.”

© Supplied by Peterson

Turbine components are being delivered from Lerwick Port under convoy operation and are expected to continue until July.

Robert Yeats, lead project manager with Vestas, commented: “Even with the severe winter weather that delayed our works, we are extremely happy that the overall programme has been kept on schedule and that the first full turbines are now successfully installed.

“This significant milestone has been achieved with the close collaboration with our partner SSE, RJM the Principal Contractor on the Viking Energy Wind Farm, and our subcontractors.”