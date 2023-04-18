Blue Water Shipping acquires Danwind joint venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Blue Water Shipping acquires Danwind joint venture

By Andrew Dykes
18/04/2023, 3:25 pm
© Supplied by Blue Water ShippingWind turbine installation.
Wind turbine installation.

Logistics group Blue Water Shipping is to take full control of a wind turbine installation services venture formed with fellow Danish provider Danwind.

Formed in late 2021 as a joint venture between logistics group Blue Water Shipping and wind turbine parts and service firm Danwind, the shipping giant has now acquired 100% ownership of Danwind Blue Water.

The venture, which offers turnkey services covering full scope of logistics, assembly, disassembly and installation of wind turbines, will become a fully integrated part of the parent group and rebranded as Blue Water.

The move will allow Blue Water Shipping to strengthen its position within installation and service, it said in a statement.

“The ambition is growth and development in the new segment,” the company said.

“The full ownership gives us better opportunities to continue expanding and developing our service to the wind industry, to which we have delivered transport and logistics for over 25 years,” added Thomas Bek, COO of energy, ports and projects at Blue Water Shipping.

“We are known for our efficient solutions of high quality and a high service level. We see good opportunities to grow further in this segment based on these virtues.

Founded and headquartered in Denmark, Blu Water now has over 70 offices in more more than 30 countries worldwide, including a base in Aberdeen.

Its Wind Logistics unit has been a growing segment of the business and since the 1990s its Esbjerg has been one of the most important ports for the industry, especially in the European market.

The addition of Danwind cements its offering in installation and maintenance services.

“The global wind market is continuing to grow, and in the coming years, many new wind farms will be established to deliver green energy to consumers. We have a strategic focus on not only maintaining our strong position, but we have ambitions to grow in the market, and one of the ways is to expand both our geographical presence and our range of services,” added Mr Bek.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts