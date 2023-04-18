Blue Water Shipping acquires Danwind joint venture

An error occurred. Please try again.

Logistics group Blue Water Shipping is to take full control of a wind turbine installation services venture formed with fellow Danish provider Danwind.

Formed in late 2021 as a joint venture between logistics group Blue Water Shipping and wind turbine parts and service firm Danwind, the shipping giant has now acquired 100% ownership of Danwind Blue Water.

The venture, which offers turnkey services covering full scope of logistics, assembly, disassembly and installation of wind turbines, will become a fully integrated part of the parent group and rebranded as Blue Water.

The move will allow Blue Water Shipping to strengthen its position within installation and service, it said in a statement.

“The ambition is growth and development in the new segment,” the company said.

“The full ownership gives us better opportunities to continue expanding and developing our service to the wind industry, to which we have delivered transport and logistics for over 25 years,” added Thomas Bek, COO of energy, ports and projects at Blue Water Shipping.

“We are known for our efficient solutions of high quality and a high service level. We see good opportunities to grow further in this segment based on these virtues.

Founded and headquartered in Denmark, Blu Water now has over 70 offices in more more than 30 countries worldwide, including a base in Aberdeen.

Its Wind Logistics unit has been a growing segment of the business and since the 1990s its Esbjerg has been one of the most important ports for the industry, especially in the European market.

The addition of Danwind cements its offering in installation and maintenance services.

“The global wind market is continuing to grow, and in the coming years, many new wind farms will be established to deliver green energy to consumers. We have a strategic focus on not only maintaining our strong position, but we have ambitions to grow in the market, and one of the ways is to expand both our geographical presence and our range of services,” added Mr Bek.