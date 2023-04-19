MPs laugh at Graham Stuart’s net zero comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

MPs laugh at Graham Stuart’s net zero comments

By Reporter
19/04/2023, 6:19 am
Graham Stuart
Graham Stuart

An energy minister was met with laughter from the opposition benches when he told the Commons the rest of the world is “playing catch-up” with the UK when it comes to net zero.

Graham Stuart’s comments came after shadow business minister Kerry McCarthy said: “Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), clean energy companies have announced over 100,000 new jobs in the US.

“That’s nearly 10 times more new jobs created in the last seven months there than had been created in the UK’s green economy in the last seven years.

“British business wants a proper response to IRA yet all we’ve had is the Secretary of State denouncing it as dangerous.

“Isn’t the biggest danger for Britain being left behind in the global race as others speed ahead?”

The energy minister replied: “Well, it is ironic, I mean we have already set out the position we come from, from energy efficiency 14% to around 50%, from renewable electricity from 7% to around 50%.

“The rest of the world I’m pleased to say is playing catch-up and…”

As opposition MPs started laughing, Mr Stuart continued: “It is playing catch-up.

“They (Labour) don’t believe in powering Britain from Britain they don’t believe in supporting the record and the truth is the UK has cut its emissions by more than any other major economy and rather than hosing credits in the direction of businesses, we have a regulatory system which encourages investment.”

Mr Stuart recently spoke with Energy Voice on a trip to Aberdeen about the industry’s current hot topics, read the conversation here.

