King Charles III, the UK’s renewables focussed ‘green king’

As the world turns to the UK for the coronation of King Charles III, Energy Voice looks to the dedication he has shown to renewable energy throughout his life.

His Majesty could be considered the UK’s first-ever ‘green king’ with him consistently showing a passion for all things sustainable power.

From his Royal Deeside holiday home to the castle that shares his family name, King Charles III has wasted no time in bringing his passion for all things renewable to the royal family’s many estates.

The crown champions his majesty’s ambition towards greener energy, writing: “For over fifty years, The Prince of Wales used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future.”

Geothermal at Balmoral

In December last year, it was announced that an Aberdeen-based geothermal technology company had been contracted to look into how the renewable heat source could be brought to Balmoral.

ZeGen Energy has already completed the first phase of the work, which has shown there is technical feasibility to use geothermal resources in the region to heat King Charles’ estate at Balmoral.

The team has now mapped out several potential uses of the technology for low-carbon heating at the Balmoral Estate.

Kirsten Pasturel, CEO of ZeGen Energy, commented on the project: “The heart of this project lies within the community.

“Not only in provision of low-carbon heating, but also in skills transfer from a local and highly skilled workforce and provision of jobs for young locals wishing to remain in the area”.

Hydropower at Windsor

Charles is not only looking to bring renewable power to his north-east holiday home, but Windsor Castle is also getting the green king’s royal attention.

The 1000-year-old palace is powered by two water turbines that were installed in 2011, using the river Thames to bring power to the castle.

Each of the Archimedes screw turbines cost £700,000 with a further charge of £1 million to install them to the castle which was founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century.

Starting production in 2013, the royal estate has a 15 year contract with the firm behind the hydropower station on the Thames in Berkshire.

Holding his own COP-style event

Last year saw the annual COP summit going to Egypt, at the time then prime minister Liz Truss recommended that King Charles should not attend the UN climate conference, despite his dedication to low carbon energies.

The crown had denied claims that the king had been told not to attend, however, the monarch held his own event within his royal home, Buckingham Palace, inviting over 200 guests.

Despite Truss stepping down as Prime Minister before COP 27 when she was replaced by Rishi Sunak, whom she had beaten in the conservative party leadership race earlier in the year, his majesty still did not attend the event in Egypt.

Rewarded for his dedication to green energy

King Charles has been recognised for his contributions to sustainability and renewable energy initiatives with the royal earning himself a number of awards for his contributions to saving the planet.

In May 2017 the King was awarded the GCC Global Leader of Change Award for his contribution to global environmental preservation and protection.

The year following his royal highness was given the GCC award he was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award from GQ Magazine for Services to Philanthropy.