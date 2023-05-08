King Charles III, the UK’s renewables focussed ‘green king’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

King Charles III, the UK’s renewables focussed ‘green king’

By Ryan Duff
08/05/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Sue Crawford/ClarencKing Charles and one of his red squirrel friends at Birkhall, Balmoral.
King Charles and one of his red squirrel friends at Birkhall, Balmoral.

As the world turns to the UK for the coronation of King Charles III, Energy Voice looks to the dedication he has shown to renewable energy throughout his life.

His Majesty could be considered the UK’s first-ever ‘green king’ with him consistently showing a passion for all things sustainable power.

From his Royal Deeside holiday home to the castle that shares his family name, King Charles III has wasted no time in bringing his passion for all things renewable to the royal family’s many estates.

The crown champions his majesty’s ambition towards greener energy, writing: “For over fifty years, The Prince of Wales used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future.”

Geothermal at Balmoral

In December last year, it was announced that an Aberdeen-based geothermal technology company had been contracted to look into how the renewable heat source could be brought to Balmoral.

ZeGen Energy has already completed the first phase of the work, which has shown there is technical feasibility to use geothermal resources in the region to heat King Charles’ estate at Balmoral.

The team has now mapped out several potential uses of the technology for low-carbon heating at the Balmoral Estate.

Balmoral
Balmoral estate

Kirsten Pasturel, CEO of ZeGen Energy, commented on the project: “The heart of this project lies within the community.

“Not only in provision of low-carbon heating, but also in skills transfer from a local and highly skilled workforce and provision of jobs for young locals wishing to remain in the area”.

Hydropower at Windsor

Charles is not only looking to bring renewable power to his north-east holiday home, but Windsor Castle is also getting the green king’s royal attention.

The 1000-year-old palace is powered by two water turbines that were installed in 2011, using the river Thames to bring power to the castle.

Each of the Archimedes screw turbines cost £700,000 with a further charge of £1 million to install them to the castle which was founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century.

Starting production in 2013, the royal estate has a 15 year contract with the firm behind the hydropower station on the Thames in Berkshire.

Holding his own COP-style event

Last year saw the annual COP summit going to Egypt, at the time then prime minister Liz Truss recommended that King Charles should not attend the UN climate conference, despite his dedication to low carbon energies.

The crown had denied claims that the king had been told not to attend, however, the monarch held his own event within his royal home, Buckingham Palace, inviting over 200 guests.

Despite Truss stepping down as Prime Minister before COP 27 when she was replaced by Rishi Sunak, whom she had beaten in the conservative party leadership race earlier in the year, his majesty still did not attend the event in Egypt.

Rewarded for his dedication to green energy

King Charles has been recognised for his contributions to sustainability and renewable energy initiatives with the royal earning himself a number of awards for his contributions to saving the planet.

In May 2017 the King was awarded the GCC Global Leader of Change Award for his contribution to global environmental preservation and protection.

The year following his royal highness was given the GCC award he was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award from GQ Magazine for Services to Philanthropy.

