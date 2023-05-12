Oil price still a concern for offshore wind supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Oil price still a concern for offshore wind supply chain

By Andrew Dykes
12/05/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 12/05/2023, 10:19 am
© Seaway 7Seagreen windfarm
Seaway 7 is managing the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of Seagreen’s 114 wind turbine generator foundations

Fluctuating commodity prices and a wave of early retirees mean the oil and gas supply chain has been drawn away from more work in offshore wind, according to a panel of industry contractors.

Speaking during a panel session at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow on Thursday, offshore wind suppliers said they had seen a “marked divergence” in strategy as oil and gas contractors pivoted away from renewables during period of higher oil prices.

In a session focusing on “charting a course to success” for the offshore wind supply chain, and led by Offshore Wind Champion Tim Pick, panellists from industry and government suggested offshore wind was often forced to ‘do its own thing’ as talent and capacity were diverted.

Asked whether the industry was doing enough to attract oil and gas-focused firms into the burgeoning offshore wind market, Xodus offshore wind strategy boss Scott Hamilton said he had seen a mixed response over the last decade.

“When I first started in this industry there was an awful lot of overlap between the two sectors,” he said, pointing to businesses which offered heavy lift and accommodation vessels for both oil and wind.

“But we see a divergence – and it’s a marked divergence – when the oil price recovers,” he added.

“When there’s a peak in the oil price we go down our own path and offshore wind has to do its own thing because the oil and gas supply chain goes away.

“Every time we draw the oil supply chain in, there’s a peak and then it goes away again, so that’s why there are very different approaches.”

© Supplied by Andrew Dykes
All-Energy panel session on ‘The offshore wind supply chain: Charting a course to success.’. SEC Glasgow.

It comes amid a looming crunch in capacity for some offshore work in the North Sea, particularly as the wind and decommissioning sectors look to compete for the same assets.

“It’s not so much about can we do more to bring these people over; they have very different, competing interests,” added Mr Hamilton.

It was an opinion shared by Seaway 7 engineering director Alan MacLeay, who noted: “There’s an expectation that people will come across from oil and gas when this sector really takes off, but in reality the average age of people working in oil and gas is quite high.”

And while younger people are moving into renewables, that aging workforce poses issues for both industries.

“One of the challenges we’re seeing now in oil and gas is because of the number of dips we’ve had and the number of people who’ve retired early they’ve not come back to the sector.

“It’s actually a threat to this industry because not enough have come back in the short term.”

Mr MacLeay had earlier said that his company employed around 1,000 ex oil workers who were now working largely in wind. However, he also emphasised the need for a steady pipeline of wind work in the coming years, compared to the previous decade of “lumpy” contracting which had made investment tougher.

Wind only blows one way

Meanwhile Andrew Duncan, renewables director at shipping group North Star, said the wind industry had “ploughed its own field” successfully, despite some initial scepticism from oil and gas.

At the same time, the absence of fluctuating commodity prices had led the industry to be firmer in its drive for cost reduction.

“Wind has had to really cut its cost because unlike oil and gas the price doesn’t change much – in fact it’s only going one way,” he told the panel.

“Everything has to get more efficient, smarter and leaner and as an industry offshore wind has done that.

“I think sometimes that’s not realised by certain elements of the oil industry.”

