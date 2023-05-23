Odfjell aids Norwegian geothermal project with rigless P&A kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Odfjell aids Norwegian geothermal project with rigless P&A kit

By Andrew Dykes
23/05/2023, 2:35 pm
© Supplied by Odfjell TechnologyOdfjell rigless P&A unit.
Odfjell rigless P&A unit.

Odfjell Technology has successfully deployed a rigless plug and abandonment (P&A) unit for work at an onshore geothermal pilot project in Tromsø, Norway.

Deployed by Aberdeen-headquartered services group Odfjell Technology, the unit helped work on a “groundbreaking underground heat storage concept” using equipment and operational nouse from the offshore oil and gas industry.

The firm worked with Xrig and Halliburton to help execute the project for Kvitebjørn Varme, operator of a district heating facility in the city of Tromsø.

The overall aim for the project was to progress an underground heat storage concept developed by Ruden, which won the innovation prize at last year’s ONS conference.

The group’s HEAT system -High Enthalpy Aquifer Technology – provides energy storage options for industrial plants, helping them to turn waste heat into a productive resource.

The system uses the rocks as a vector for heat storage, in this case sending hot water down wells to 300 meters of depth when the district heating operator has a production surplus.

During cold periods, the water flow through the wells is then reversed and used to supply heat to the local network.

Drillers helped create a network of subsurface fractures between a centre injector well, along with surrounding production wells placed in a circle around the injector.

Odfjell Technology’s (OSE:OTL) rigless P&A unit was then used to deploy a hydraulic stimulation assembly, sand jetting and fracturing the formation every five to seven metres from 270 to 70 metres in depth.

Following the fracture process, an injection test confirmed sufficient flows were present, providing evidence for further testing of the heat storage concept is set to continue.

With the fracture system in place, Kvitebjørn Varme can now use the excess heat produced from its plant during summer to warm up water, continuously circulating hot water down the injector well, into the fracture network and up through the producer wells. Heat is then transferred from the hot water to the formation, heating up the rock over time.

Odfjell said its rigless P&A unit can save up to one-third of the rig time required for new wells from slot recovery operations or reduce the required rig time to half for permanent P&A campaigns due to its efficient use of rig drilling towers and resources.

It comes a mid growing demand both for geothermal resources and oil and gas equipment and expertise to assist developments.

Odfjell Technology executive VP Elisabeth Haram said: “Odfjell Technology uses its heritage of 50 years in the oil and gas industry to play a leading role in the energy transition.

“This very exciting and strategically important pilot geothermal project clearly shows how our technology and experience can be applied across the energy mix, and what collaboration and competence sharing between the oil and gas industry leaders and new industry partners in the energy sector can achieve.

“Our full rigless P&A unit offering for offshore SR and P&A operations will launch in the next four to six months – we look forward to working with customers and partners to implement this at scale across the world.”

