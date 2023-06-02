Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Subsea 7 and OneSea Energy awarded £150,000 from Scottish Government for hydrogen efforts

By Ryan Duff
02/06/2023, 11:58 am
© Supplied by Subsea 7 on LinkedInOneSea Energy's Floating Hydrogen Production Unit
OneSea Energy's Floating Hydrogen Production Unit.

The Scottish Government has awarded Subsea 7 and OneSea Energy £150,000 as part of the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme.

The government cash will go towards looking into the feasibility and commercial value of coupling a large-scale floating hydrogen production system with a floating wind farm offshore Scotland.

This comes the same week that Subsea 7 announced it would be undertaking a study into whether hydrogen can be stored underwater at the Port of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's South Harbour © Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
Drone shots of the new South Harbour

The engineering studies, at the new South Harbour, are part of the Port’s H2Shore – Hydrogen coastal storage and distribution project, which also secured £150,000 in funding from the Scottish Government.

The two firms behind the project signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 and now look to explore the opportunity of bringing the two floating renewable energy sources together.

Subsea 7 writes on LinkedIn: “Through this study, the two companies will explore the opportunity and prove the relevance of floating hydrogen production in the Scottish context.”

aberdeen floating wind © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
The Kincardine floating offshore wind farm near Aberdeen.

Both companies will perform an economic analysis to establish a commercial model and determine the potential value for Scotwind floating wind developments.

While Subsea 7 will take responsibility for the engineering studies related to integrating OneSea’s Floating Hydrogen Production Unit within the floating wind farm.

This scope will also include the electrical architecture system and the hydrogen export system.

Stian Sande, strategy director of energy transition at Subsea 7 said: “We are delighted to be moving forward together with OneSea Energy in exploring and developing solutions for large-scale offshore hydrogen production in general and, for this study, specifically in a Scottish context.

“As a global leader in delivering complex energy projects, we continue to work with our partners and clients to make the energy transition possible.”

Diego Mejia Velez, managing director of OneSea Energy added: “We are thrilled by the recognition of the Scottish Emerging Energy Technologies Fund – Hydrogen Innovation Scheme to support our development of large-scale offshore production of hydrogen in Scotland.

“We look forward to deepening the collaboration with our partner Subsea7 and contributing to the deployment of offshore hydrogen production solutions that will be vital to the development of the hydrogen economy and acceleration of the energy transition.”

