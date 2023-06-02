Subsea 7 and OneSea Energy awarded £150,000 from Scottish Government for hydrogen efforts

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Government has awarded Subsea 7 and OneSea Energy £150,000 as part of the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme.

The government cash will go towards looking into the feasibility and commercial value of coupling a large-scale floating hydrogen production system with a floating wind farm offshore Scotland.

This comes the same week that Subsea 7 announced it would be undertaking a study into whether hydrogen can be stored underwater at the Port of Aberdeen.

The engineering studies, at the new South Harbour, are part of the Port’s H2Shore – Hydrogen coastal storage and distribution project, which also secured £150,000 in funding from the Scottish Government.

The two firms behind the project signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 and now look to explore the opportunity of bringing the two floating renewable energy sources together.

Subsea 7 writes on LinkedIn: “Through this study, the two companies will explore the opportunity and prove the relevance of floating hydrogen production in the Scottish context.”

Both companies will perform an economic analysis to establish a commercial model and determine the potential value for Scotwind floating wind developments.

While Subsea 7 will take responsibility for the engineering studies related to integrating OneSea’s Floating Hydrogen Production Unit within the floating wind farm.

This scope will also include the electrical architecture system and the hydrogen export system.

Stian Sande, strategy director of energy transition at Subsea 7 said: “We are delighted to be moving forward together with OneSea Energy in exploring and developing solutions for large-scale offshore hydrogen production in general and, for this study, specifically in a Scottish context.

“As a global leader in delivering complex energy projects, we continue to work with our partners and clients to make the energy transition possible.”

Diego Mejia Velez, managing director of OneSea Energy added: “We are thrilled by the recognition of the Scottish Emerging Energy Technologies Fund – Hydrogen Innovation Scheme to support our development of large-scale offshore production of hydrogen in Scotland.

“We look forward to deepening the collaboration with our partner Subsea7 and contributing to the deployment of offshore hydrogen production solutions that will be vital to the development of the hydrogen economy and acceleration of the energy transition.”