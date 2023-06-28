Gunther Newcombe to leave role as lead for Shetland Orion project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Gunther Newcombe to leave role as lead for Shetland Orion project

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/06/2023, 3:14 pm Updated: 28/06/2023, 3:16 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Gunther Newcombe
Gunther Newcombe will step down as project leader on Orion at the end of September.

Gunther Newcombe is to leave his position as the lead for Shetland’s flagship decarbonisation project.

The oil industry veteran will stand-down as coordinator of the Orion scheme at the end of September it has been confirmed.

Over the last three years he has helped to initiate the project, which aims to harness the natural resources of Shetland – onshore and offshore wind, tidal and wave – to generate hydrogen, and enable the electrification of oil and gas installations.

A replacement for the former director of the Oil and Gas Authority, now the North Sea Transition Authority, is yet to be announced.

Mr Newcombe said: “The well-established ORION Project has fulfilled its main ambition to put Shetland on the map as a renewable energy hub.   With investment in offshore wind, the planned development of Scatsta, and EnQuest’s ambition of transitioning Sullom Voe Terminal to renewables, including carbon capture and storage, Shetland’s potential as a green hydrogen hub is now widely recognised by government, industry and stakeholders.  Given this progress, I believe now is a good time for me to step back and I have every confidence that an exciting future lies ahead for Shetland.”

The ORION Project is a strategic partnership between Shetland Islands Council, Net Zero Technology Centre, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), Lerwick Port Authority, and the University of Strathclyde.

John Smith, director of infrastructure for Shetland Island Council, added: “Gunther has brought great drive and vision to our energy transition initiatives.  The profile and impact of ORION has been important in securing industry acknowledgement that Shetland will continue to be a major energy hub.  His experience and skills have contributed greatly to the development of our Future Energy team who will continue to take this exciting area forward.  We want to thank Gunther for his valuable support and wish him well for the future.”

