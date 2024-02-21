Veri Energy boss Salman Malik unveils his green dream for UK North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Veri Energy boss Salman Malik unveils his green dream for UK North Sea

Sullom Voe will continue to 'define the economic landscape of Shetland', he told guests at Prosper's Annual Lecture in Aberdeen.
By Keith Findlay
21/02/2024, 7:38 am Updated: 21/02/2024, 7:39 am
© Image: AbermediaSalman Malik, speaking at Prosper's Annual Lecture in Aberdeen.
Salman Malik, speaking at Prosper's Annual Lecture in Aberdeen.

North Sea oil and gas electrification, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen production are just three of the items on Salman Malik’s ‘”to do” list.

But it is the opportunity to repurpose Sullom Voe, once one of Europe’s largest oil terminals, that excites him most.

Reinventing the giant Shetland facility as a showcase for ingenuity in the UK’s renewable energy industry is a priority in his new role as chief executive of Veri Energy.

Many stars have to align for Mr Malik to achieve his green goals – they will require substantial public and private sector support.

But he is not short of enthusiasm, ambition or – as he told his audience at last Thursday’s Prosper Annual Lecture at P&J Live in Aberdeen – an unshakeable determination to achieve his dreams.

EnQuest’s statement of intent

That North Sea oil and gas operator EnQuest has launched Veri as an entirely new company focused wholly on green projects, with Mr Malik at its helm, speaks volumes.

It is a major statement of intent amid widespread suspicions that some companies that continue to make money out of fossil fuels are lukewarm, despite what they say publicly, about greener energy.

It’ll take more than environment-friendly rebrandings and talk of net-zero commitments to convince sceptics that Big Energy is truly serious about change.

But EnQuest might be said to be “walking the walk” by setting up Veri and installing Mr Malik to lead the group’s energy transition.

© Supplied by Abermedia
Bob Sanguinetti, Prosper’s north-east committee chairman, speaking at the Annual Lecture in Aberdeen.

Last week’s Annual Lecture – the first to be held under the new name for the Scottish Council for Development and Industry – was a sell-out, with 400 guests in attendance.

The audience soon realised the guest speaker, while employed by a leading oil and gas producer, is as passionate as anyone about green energy and the global race to net-zero.

He came to EnQuest 11 years ago, with a CV boasting roles in investment banking and private equity. He was Enquest’s chief financial officer, and also its managing director for infrastructure and new energy before taking on his new role with Veri late last year.

© Image: Abermedia
Salman Malik, of Veri Energy.

EnQuest operates Sullom Voe on behalf of a consortium of oil companies. The complex receives oil from fields east and west of Shetland before shipping it around the world.

Concerns over the terminal’s future in a declining UK oil and gas industry have been around for years.

‘Dreams can come true’

Mr Malik, who grew up in Pakistan and has worked in many different parts of the world, aims to give it a new lease of life.

He told guests at the Annual Lecture a spell working in Dubai had taught him “dreams can come true”.

And he said his non-oil and gas background had become his strength as the industry and everyone in it navigates through a “defining moment in our planet’s history’”.

© Supplied by EnQuest
Bay, jetties and tanks at Sullom Voe in Shetland.

Energy transition will require hundreds of billions of pounds of investment globally but deliver new economic growth, he said.

And Sullom Voe will continue to “define the economic landscape of Shetland” as a major hub for CCS, North Sea oil and gas electrification, and green hydrogen, he added.

It can also help EnQuest achieve a 90% reduction its carbon emissions, Veri’s boss said.

© Supplied by Aberdeen
l-r Prosper north-east manager John Urquhart, Veri Energy CEO Salman Malik, Prosper policy and public affairs director Clare Reid and Prosper north-east committee chairman Bob Sanguinetti.

Guests at this year’s Annual Lecture were invited to donate cash to Instant Neighbour, which supports people on low incomes to set up home by providing access to low-cost reuse furniture, white goods, clothing and bric-a-brac.

Prosper head of events Carol Anne Grady, later emailed attendees to say: “We raised an incredible £2,720 for Instant Neighbour, and we truly appreciate your generosity in supporting this marvellous cause.”

The business group‘s next flagship event is its annual forum in Edinburgh on May 30.

