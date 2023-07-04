UK’s Ofgem warns energy suppliers to hold off big dividends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK’s Ofgem warns energy suppliers to hold off big dividends

By Bloomberg
04/07/2023, 7:08 am
© Bloombergofgem dividends
Electrical power transmission lines near the Cruachan Dam at the Cruachan Hydroelectric Power Station.

The UK energy regulator Ofgem is warning suppliers they must not use surging profits to pay huge shareholder dividends.

Gas prices have fallen 70% from a year ago and the sector is expected to return to profitability after five years of losses, according to Ofgem. The watchdog, along with other regulators, was called to a meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt last week to discuss how to make sure that decline in wholesale costs is passed onto consumers.

Surging energy costs as a result of the war in Ukraine pushed about 30 companies out of business in the UK and the price of the cleanup will ultimately be paid by consumers via their bills. The regulator was criticized for allowing badly run companies to operate, and not doing enough to protect consumers.

Now that the sector is emerging from the crisis, the regulator needs to show it’s doing a better job of balancing the needs of consumers and taxpayers with those of investors.

The issue has become even more politically sensitive as it emerged last week that the government is considering a nationalization of Thames Water, a privatized utility that racked up more than £13 billion in debt while paying dividends, increasing bills, and failing to invest enough in infrastructure.

“We need suppliers to learn the lessons of the energy crisis and play their part by making sure they’re financially robust, can absorb potential losses and are meeting our new capital requirements,” Jonathan Brearley, chief executive office of Ofgem said in a letter to suppliers. “I expect no return to paying out dividends before a supplier has met those essential capital requirements.”

Ofgem has increased capital requirements for companies in response to the crisis to make them more resilient and less likely to need state intervention.

But the regulator also loosened other rules to allow companies to claim back some of the losses they incurred during the pandemic from consumers’ failing to pay their bills. That allowance is part of the way Ofgem calculates the cap on consumer bills, and could mean more profit available to funnel to shareholders.

Centrica Plc, the UK’s biggest supplier said last month that it expects “significantly higher” earnings from its household business after those regulatory changes made by Ofgem. Iberdrola SA’s Scottish Power also said it expects a significant portion of the losses in 2022 will be recoverable this year.

 

