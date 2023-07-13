Green hydrogen-powered van to hit the roads of the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green hydrogen-powered van to hit the roads of the Granite City

By Ryan Duff
13/07/2023, 1:29 pm
© Supplied by SSEFirst Hydrogen's new hydrogen-powered vehicle
First Hydrogen's new hydrogen-powered vehicle

SSE’s team in Aberdeen are road testing First Hydrogen’s new hydrogen-powered van, the first UK utility to do so.

The firm will trial the new green hydrogen-powered vehicle to find out what benefits it can bring compared to its current fleet of electric vehicle engineering and maintenance vehicles as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) has spent the last few weeks operating from one of SSE’s sites in Aberdeen, which is located next to a hydrogen fuel station.

After two days’ training, four SSE drivers have been using First Hydrogen’s vehicle to carry the equipment and tools which play a key part in the engineers’ day-to-day jobs.

One of the firm’s drivers, Will Hannaford, said the “van is very pleasing to drive and is much smoother than my diesel vehicles.”

Mr Hannaford continued: “The zero-emission van will obviously improve the environmental impact of our day-to-day operations, but it has the additional benefit of performing well in city driving and recharging its battery during use, which gives it an impressive range.”

L-R Steve Pendrey FH, William Hannaford SSE, John Piekarski SSE, Scott Bell SSE, Allan Rushforth FH, Angus Burrows SSE
© Supplied by SSE First Hydrogen's new hydrogen-powered van
© Supplied by SSE First Hydrogen's new hydrogen-powered vehicle

First Hydrogen’s fuel cell electric vehicle can travel further on a single tank of fuel than equivalent battery electric vehicles.

SSE claims that on a single charge, the vehicle can carry heavier loads without compromising on range.

The hydrogen van is also quicker to refuel than an equivalent electric vehicle is to recharge with the First Hydrogen van taking 5 minutes, compared to the 5 hours for an EV.

Another SSE driver, Angus Burrows, added: “It was also exciting to see how much work had gone into developing the vehicle and my enthusiasm has continued throughout the trial – I still find myself speaking about the vehicle in my day-to-day conversations!”

Onboard instruments are being used to monitor the van throughout the trial, this will help First Hydrogen’s engineers to understand fuel consumption, mileage, and vehicle performance in different conditions.

These instruments will also track location, and status in real-time.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Ian Yuill, says: “Aberdeen has been working for more than ten years to position itself as a leading city in bringing hydrogen technology to the market.

“Our city is genuinely a world-leader in the delivery and the use of hydrogen as a fuel.

“Hydrogen is here now and is providing an important part of the transport mix in our city.”

Recently plans for the first phase of a scalable, green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility in Aberdeen took a step forward.

The local authority’s planning committee approved proposals for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which is being delivered by BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited – a joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council.

