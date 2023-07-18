Centrica boss: Renewables intermittency ‘wont be solved’ by building more wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Centrica boss: Renewables intermittency ‘wont be solved’ by building more wind

By Andrew Dykes
18/07/2023, 11:48 am
© Supplied by RESwind
Aberarder wind farm.. Strathnairn, Inverness.

The chief executive of Centrica has called for a wider roll-out of hydrogen for heating and power generation in a bid to combat the intermittency of renewables.

Writing on LinkedIn, Chris O’Shea – who also serves as chairman of Centrica’s (LON:CNA) upstream arm Spirit Energy – said swings in the proportion of green energy on the grid posed “issues” that can only be met by dispatchable power.

Citing National Grid data, Mr O’Shea noted that around 16.5GW (nearly 70%) of the UK’s electricity was produced from renewable sources on the morning of Saturday 15th July, but by 5am on Tuesday 18th July this had fallen to just 10%, while almost 70% was produced from gas.

“When the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, we have a problem. That problem won’t be solved by building more wind generation,” he said.

“It will only be solved by having clean, readily dispatchable, non-weather dependent electricity sources, such as hydrogen fired generation (which produces no carbon emissions).”

“We do need more wind and solar generation as well as more nuclear generation,” he added, “It’s just that we need something else as well.”

For the same reasons, he also advocated for the use of hydrogen to heat homes using “the amazing gas infrastructure” already in place in the UK.

British Gas excrement © Centrica
Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea

His comments come just days after protests in the town of Ellesmere Port in Cheshire forced the government to abandon its plans to trial hydrogen heating there, leaving Redcar in Yorkshire as the sole remaining candidate for the demonstrator scheme.

A government decision on whether to back hydrogen for home heating UK-wide is not due until 2026.

However, Mr O’Shea remained bullish on the prospects for the green fuel, adding: “Let’s hope those trolls who are anti-hydrogen stop their self-serving opposition and start looking at what’s right for customers rather than what’s right for them.”

“At Centrica, the only things we’re against are climate change and unaffordable solutions,” he continued, affirming that the company was for a range of low-carbon solutions including electrification, hydrogen for power generation, heat pump and hydrogen boilers.

Clean energy advocates have long contested claims that the intermittency of renewables will hold back progress on decarbonisation, particularly as other avenues such as battery storage, flexible demand response as well as hydrogen and new nuclear are brought online.

Yet analysis by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) also suggests that current targets for hydrogen production capacity are “on the lower end of what could be needed” to decarbonise the power sector by 2035.

Meanwhile, Centrica’s storage arm is examing several fuel-switching projects, including one that would see its Easington gas processing terminal become a hub for hydrogen production and storage.

