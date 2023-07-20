Shell HQ demolition will not save Doonies farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Shell HQ demolition will not save Doonies farm

By Ryan Duff
20/07/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 20/07/2023, 9:25 am
© DCT MediaDoonies Rare Breeds Farm has been run by Graham Lennox and his wife since 1994. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm has been run by Graham Lennox and his wife since 1994. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

With Shell announcing the demolition of its former Aberdeen base, some are calling for ETZ to change its plans and spare Doonie’s Farm.

While some would rather see the Tullos office complex saved and preserved as a monument to the north-east of Scotland’s ties to the energy sector, others have called to ETZ Ltd to absorb the space into its campus model for the largest energy transition complex in the country.

Current plans outline that the site of a beloved local farm will be repurposed as part of the zone’s hydrogen campus.

Shell Aberdeen hq
Wasn’t it going to be used as a hospital? Shell’s former North Sea HQ in Tullos.

It was recently reported that Doonie’s Farm had been served a notice that the lease will not be renewed when it expires on August 21.

Doonie’s Rare Breeds Farm wrote on Facebook: “It is with a very heavy heart that our small family team would like to officially announce our last day of opening will be Monday 21st of August. After which Doonies Rare Breeds Farm shall be closed indefinitely.

“The past 30 years have brought us so much joy and we have made memories which we shall cherish forever. Indeed, we have heard from so many of you about the memories you all have of Doonies as generations of families have passed through our gates.

“We are currently sourcing new homes for our beloved livestock and we are confident they will be happy and content in their new surroundings. We are incredibly fortunate to know so many wonderful livestock keeper’s who will continue to breed the rare and native livestock that we have dedicated these three decades to.”

With the impending closure of the farm and the announcement that the nearby former office space of the supermajor will be vacant, people have begun to question if it is necessary to force Doonie’s to close.

Local environmental campaigner Jim Rae took to social media to write: “So why are we closing the community farm at Doonies, to accommodate Ian Wood’s vanity project of a Net-Zero Energy Park, when there is this huge brownfield site at Altens?”

Under the current plans for the ETZ, the part of the complex that will be housed in the south side of the city, on the site of the beloved site, will be dedicated to green hydrogen production.

For this, a connection to offshore wind is needed to power the process, and Shell’s former HQ is too far away from the coast and could only work if pipelines were run from the shore to the soon-to-be vacant lot.

etz aberdeen © Supplied by ETZ Ltd
ETZ campus site. Aberdeen.

An ETZ spokesman told Energy Voice: “We are in advanced discussions with a number of companies seeking to locate ambitious green hydrogen projects within the Energy Transition Zone, many of which have a requirement to be located in close proximity to the coast and shore which is why the proposed Hydrogen campus, both a brownfield and greenfield site, is proposed to be located where it is within our masterplan.”

Although both green and brownfield sites are being used across the planned campus, ETZ has said it has “adopted a brownfield first approach to its land and property strategy.”

The spokesman said that the former Shell site is “attractive for investment”, however, the company and Aberdeen City Council will be responsible for determining the next steps for the site.

© Supplied by ETZ Ltd
This is how the green hydrogen test and demonstration facility could look

Late last year  ETZ unveiled plans for its “campus model” that sets out to “revitalise” industrial sites at Altens – providing firms with the “unique opportunity to invest in the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland”.

The aim of the space is to hasten the energy transition and secure jobs in the local area.

ETZ outlines: “This coordinated investment will include the creation of specialist campuses for Marine Development, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, Innovation, and Skills within the Energy Transition Zone that will position the region as a global leader in the energy transition. “

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts