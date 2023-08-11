Scottish Renewables urges governments to tell public why grid changes are needed

The trade body, Scottish Renewables has urged the UK and Scottish governments to explain to the public why a “once-in-a-generation electricity network expansion” is needed.

The industry body outlined this demand in a letter to Rishi Sunak and Humza Yousaf on Thursday.

Scottish Renewables pointed to last week’s Winser report which called for “vital” reforms to consenting in Scotland to ensure enough transmission can be built to accommodate new wind generation.

The group said it supports the report’s recommendation, which urges both governments to work with industry to explain to the public why grid infrastructure is vital to cut bills, drive economic development and in the transition to net-zero.

The industry body explained that it is “vital” for this information to be communicated effectively to the people of the United Kingdom and that “community concerns must be facilitated through an efficient planning process.”

One of the proposals in Nick Winser’s report is for the UK government to implement reforms to the Electricity Act 1989 consenting process in Scotland.

While decisions on planning consent are devolved to Scottish authorities and Ministers, the legislative framework underpinning them is reserved to Westminster.

The report describes this process as having become “outdated, being not well defined and causing delays to obtaining planning approval for critical national infrastructure.”

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “Increasing the production of clean power from renewables like wind and solar is the best way to cut energy bills for everyone in society, as well as insulating ourselves from fluctuations in the price of dirty, imported gas.

“Offshore wind development alone offers the greatest economic opportunity Scotland has seen in 50 years, as well as a future for those working in the oil and gas sector.

“Without grid, that opportunity will be lost.

“Put simply, there will be no transition without transmission.

“The renewable energy industry wants to be honest with the people of Scotland and the UK: a net-zero carbon future which delivers cheap, clean power, creates high-value green jobs and delivers transformative investment to local communities will look different.

“Government has a duty to tell people affected by the development of a new electricity grid why that change is necessary – as well as reforming planning policy to ensure their views are heard in a proportional way.

“Scottish Renewables stands ready to play our part in this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

The UK’s electricity grid, which powers homes and businesses in every corner of our islands, is a remarkable engineering success story.”