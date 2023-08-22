Pertamina eyes Kenya’s geothermal, upstream opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Pertamina eyes Kenya’s geothermal, upstream opportunities

Jokowi noted interest in investing in Kenya’s energy sector – and asked for support from the government to speed up the move.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/08/2023, 12:03 pm
© Supplied by Kenyan presidencyPertamina struck a geothermal MoU in Kenya during President Jokowi's visit
Pertamina has signed up to explore geothermal opportunities in Kenya, during a visit led by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The Indonesian president held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto and discussed a preferential trade agreement. They also discussed a bilateral investment treaty.

Jokowi noted interest in investing in Kenya’s energy sector – and asked for support from the government to speed up the move.

“I ask for support so that Pertamina’s investment with the Geothermal Development Company worth $1.5 billion and with the Guma Group can be realised and expanded in the field of new and renewable energy,” Jokowi said.

Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on geothermal opportunities in the East African state. The company agreed to explore co-operation opportunities with Africa Geothermal International No. 1 (AGIL No. 1) on the Longonot concession.

This area has the potential to generate up to 500 MW of geothermal energy, Pertamina said, of which 140 MW are ready for development.

PGE head Julfi Hadi said Longonot was attractive and that the company could “take part in the development of new renewable energy”.

Kenya produces around 865 MW of geothermal, the company said. Indonesia has 2,356 MW of capacity, of which PGE provides around 1,877 MW. It operates 672 MW of geothermal and aims to reach 1 GW by 2025.

Upstream

Pertamina said its Pertamina Internasional Exploration and Production (PIEP) was also considering options in Kenya, in the upstream. Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati said the company was interested in African operations as a state-backed organisation.

She said the company brought “the government’s spirit … Pertamina itself opens opportunities for co-operation in the upstream to downstream sectors, including geothermal in Kenya.” Such investments are in line with Pertamina’s policy to “bring the barrel home”.

Pertamina could export oil from Kenya to its domestic refineries, the company said.

Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif accompanied Jokowi on his visit.

Jokowi left Kenya in the afternoon of August 21 and went to Tanzania. After talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan he will go on to Mozambique this afternoon. He will go on to South Africa to attend the BRICS summit.

