North Star teams up to explore charging tech for offshore wind vessels

North Star has signed an agreement with Stillstrom aimed at speeding up the adoption of charging and electrification technologies for offshore wind vessels.

The UK-based shipping and vessel operator announced on Monday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stillstrom which would see the two explore how its technology could be adopted within the growing fleet of wind service operation vessels (SOVs).

Backed by Maersk Supply Service, Stillstrom has developed an offshore “charging buoy” design aimed at eliminating emissions from idle vessels and enabling vessels to charge systems using clean energy.

The buoy acts as a safe mooring spot while also providing a supply of renewable power, enabling ships to use electricity from either offshore wind or the onshore grid.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the firm will demonstrate how its charging systems can benefit North Star operations by enabling vessels to recharge battery systems using wind energy while in the field.

North Star meanwhile said the co-operative process would offer “valuable insights” into how its the units could be incorporated, in support of the offshore sector’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable operations.

“We are excited to partner with North Star on this important initiative,” said CEO Kristian Borum Jørgensen.

“By working collaboratively, we aim to demonstrate that by combining the latest advancements within offshore charging solutions and vessel electrification technologies for SOVs we are able to significantly decarbonize offshore wind operations while also delivering a compelling business case.”

The MoU marks the latest tie-up for the Danish tech firm, which already has various trial and collaboration commitments with other North Sea players, including wind developer Ørsted and the Port of Aberdeen.

At the same time, North Star is part way through an ambitious newbuild vessel programme which includes a suite of new hybrid-electric ships bound for operations at major offshore wind farms such as Dogger Bank.

The hybrid vessels also host MGO power generation gensets with battery architecture in-built, coupled with a Voith-Schneider eVSP propulsion package.

CEO Matthew Gordon voiced enthusiasm for the latest tie-up, adding: “Working in concert with Stillstrom aligns with our commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of our operations.

“We look forward to working closely to explore and to implement advanced charging and electrification solutions that optimise our vessel performance while significantly reducing our carbon footprint.”