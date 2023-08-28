North Star teams up to explore charging tech for offshore wind vessels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

North Star teams up to explore charging tech for offshore wind vessels

By Andrew Dykes
28/08/2023, 2:47 pm
© Supplied by North StarVisual of the Grampian Derwent SOV and the Stillstrom charging buoy.
North Star has signed an agreement with Stillstrom aimed at speeding up the adoption of charging and electrification technologies for offshore wind vessels.

The UK-based shipping and vessel operator announced on Monday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stillstrom which would see the two explore how its technology could be adopted within the growing fleet of wind service operation vessels (SOVs).

Backed by Maersk Supply Service, Stillstrom has developed an offshore “charging buoy” design aimed at eliminating emissions from idle vessels and enabling vessels to charge systems using clean energy.

The buoy acts as a safe mooring spot while also providing a supply of renewable power, enabling ships to use electricity from either offshore wind or the onshore grid.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the firm will demonstrate how its charging systems can benefit North Star operations by enabling vessels to recharge battery systems using wind energy while in the field.

North Star meanwhile said the co-operative process would offer “valuable insights” into how its the units could be incorporated, in support of the offshore sector’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable operations.

“We are excited to partner with North Star on this important initiative,” said CEO Kristian Borum Jørgensen.

“By working collaboratively, we aim to demonstrate that by combining the latest advancements within offshore charging solutions and vessel electrification technologies for SOVs we are able to significantly decarbonize offshore wind operations while also delivering a compelling business case.”

The MoU marks the latest tie-up for the Danish tech firm, which already has various trial and collaboration commitments with other North Sea players, including wind developer Ørsted and the Port of Aberdeen.

At the same time, North Star is part way through an ambitious newbuild vessel programme which includes a suite of new hybrid-electric ships bound for operations at major offshore wind farms such as Dogger Bank.

The hybrid vessels also host MGO power generation gensets with battery architecture in-built, coupled with a Voith-Schneider eVSP propulsion package.

CEO Matthew Gordon voiced enthusiasm for the latest tie-up, adding: “Working in concert with Stillstrom aligns with our commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of our operations.

“We look forward to working closely to explore and to implement advanced charging and electrification solutions that optimise our vessel performance while significantly reducing our carbon footprint.”

