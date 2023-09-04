Record-breaking cable instillation connects the UK and Denmark

Prysmian Group has announced it successfully installed the HV testing activities on the world’s longest onshore and offshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector.

Around 870 miles of submarine and land power cables for the Viking Link Interconnector span from the UK to Denmark.

Operations were carried out by Prysmian’s Leonardo da Vinci cable layer vessel.

The HVDC cable system is designed to increase access to renewable and sustainable energy sources for more than 1.4 million households.

The Italian firm carried out the work specified in the €700 million contract it was awarded in 2019 by National Grid and Energinet for the two’s Viking Link Interconnector project.

The contract included the turn-key design, manufacture and installation of the world’s longest interconnector, covering all 177 miles of cables for the submarine route and approximately 84 miles of land cables on the UK side.

‘This means the cable is ready to operate’

Viking Link project director Phil Sandy said: “We are delighted to have successfully completed the final cable test.

“This means the cable is ready to operate once the commissioning process is complete. This is a key milestone in the project and marks the end of the cable installation process.”

The joint venture between National Grid and Energinet and it is due to be operational by the end of 2023.

Once operational, it will enable the exchange of clean energy between the two countries in an effort to progress towards net zero ambitions.

All cables were manufactured at the Prysmian Group’s centre of excellence in Arco Felice, Italy.

The HVDC interconnector will operate at ±525 kV DC and will allow up to 1,400 MW of power to be transferred between the two countries passing through UK, Dutch, German and Danish waters, using single-core, mass-impregnated paper-insulated cables.

‘Help the UK and Denmark to significantly reduce their carbon emissions’

Hakan Ozmen, executive vice president of projects BU at Prysmian Group, said: “”This important milestone confirms Prysmian’s reliability in executing complex turn-key projects.

“We are committed to supporting countries in achieving their sustainability goals and we are proud of our long-standing relationship with National Grid and Energinet that will help the UK and Denmark to significantly reduce their carbon emissions.”

Alberto Boffelli, head of project operations for projects BU at Prysmian Group, added: “Prysmian has invested heavily in the past years to upgrade its cable-laying fleet and wide range of high–tech burial equipment, consolidating the Group’s leadership in the submarine cables business, while boosting insourcing installation capabilities in order to ensure successful and flawless project execution and on-time delivery.”