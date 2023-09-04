Record-breaking cable instillation connects the UK and Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Record-breaking cable instillation connects the UK and Denmark

By Ryan Duff
04/09/2023, 12:20 pm Updated: 04/09/2023, 12:23 pm
Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel, the Leonardo da Vinci completes work on the Viking interconnector
Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel, the Leonardo da Vinci.

Prysmian Group has announced it successfully installed the HV testing activities on the world’s longest onshore and offshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector.

Around 870 miles of submarine and land power cables for the Viking Link Interconnector span from the UK to Denmark.

Operations were carried out by Prysmian’s Leonardo da Vinci cable layer vessel.

The HVDC cable system is designed to increase access to renewable and sustainable energy sources for more than 1.4 million households.

The Italian firm carried out the work specified in the €700 million contract it was awarded in 2019 by National Grid and Energinet for the two’s Viking Link Interconnector project.

The contract included the turn-key design, manufacture and installation of the world’s longest interconnector, covering all 177 miles of cables for the submarine route and approximately 84 miles of land cables on the UK side.

‘This means the cable is ready to operate’

Viking Link project director Phil Sandy said: “We are delighted to have successfully completed the final cable test.

“This means the cable is ready to operate once the commissioning process is complete. This is a key milestone in the project and marks the end of the cable installation process.”

The joint venture between National Grid and Energinet and it is due to be operational by the end of 2023.

Once operational, it will enable the exchange of clean energy between the two countries in an effort to progress towards net zero ambitions.

All cables were manufactured at the Prysmian Group’s centre of excellence in Arco Felice, Italy.

The HVDC interconnector will operate at ±525 kV DC and will allow up to 1,400 MW of power to be transferred between the two countries passing through UK, Dutch, German and Danish waters, using single-core, mass-impregnated paper-insulated cables.

‘Help the UK and Denmark to significantly reduce their carbon emissions’

Hakan Ozmen, executive vice president of projects BU at Prysmian Group, said: “”This important milestone confirms Prysmian’s reliability in executing complex turn-key projects.

“We are committed to supporting countries in achieving their sustainability goals and we are proud of our long-standing relationship with National Grid and Energinet that will help the UK and Denmark to significantly reduce their carbon emissions.”

Alberto Boffelli, head of project operations for projects BU at Prysmian Group, added: “Prysmian has invested heavily in the past years to upgrade its cable-laying fleet and wide range of high–tech burial equipment, consolidating the Group’s leadership in the submarine cables business, while boosting insourcing installation capabilities in order to ensure successful and flawless project execution and on-time delivery.”

