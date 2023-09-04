Zenith dips out of Yemen and into Kazakhstan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Zenith dips out of Yemen and into Kazakhstan

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/09/2023, 2:27 pm
Zenith Energy has scrapped its plan to buy OMV’s assets in Yemen, pivoting to propose a new deal in Kazakhstan.

This morning, Zenith announced that the OMV purchase was no longer. It had set out the plan in January to acquire 100% stakes in three blocks, the most important of which was Block S-2.

Zenith said the plan had been terminated because conditions had not been satisfied. OMV refunded Zenith’s deposit, of $4.32 milion.

As part of the deal, Zenith was also selling a 51% stake in Zenith Energy Netherlands to Hingbo Industries. This sale has also been scrapped.

Slightly more than three hours later, Zenith announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for an asset in Kazakhstan.

It did not disclose the seller or the exact location, noting only that the asset was in Atyrau. Zenith now has 90 days to evaluate the deal, it said. Should the plan move forward, Zenith would aim to sign a deal by November 30.

Production at the Kazahstani asset is currently suspended. Before the pandemic, it was producing at 600 barrels per day of oil. The asset has 2P reserves of around 4 million barrels of oil.

Andrea Cattaneo, Zenith CEO, said the opportunity in Kazakhstan was an “exciting opportunity” for his company. The asset has “significant revenue generation potential in a new jurisdiction, widely regarded as favourable for junior energy production and development companies”.

Benin to America

Zenith has struck a number of deals that have failed to progress. Earlier this year it signed up to hold talks on the Seme field in Benin. In August, it abandoned the plan, citing “recent geopolitical developments in the vicinity of Benin” and other less risky opportunities.

An area where it does see possibilities is the US. It struck a deal for a third project in the country last month, in addition to buying a listed vehicle, Cyber Apps World.

Cattaneo said the plan was to “complete various potential acquisitions currently under review in the US” via the OTC Markets-listed Cyber Apps World. A listing in the US would also attract “investment from North American investors” to finance the acquisition and development of local assets.

