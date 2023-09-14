UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound shore power project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound shore power project

The Department for Transport funding will deliver a seven-figure sum for making the Granite City's harbours greener.
By Keith Findlay
14/09/2023, 3:06 pm
© Supplied by Port of AberdeenPort of Aberdeen.
Port of Aberdeen.

Port of Aberdeen has been awarded funding from the UK Government for a multi-million-pound project to design and deliver the first large-scale shore power system in Scotland.

Bosses say the Shore Power in Operation (SPiO) scheme will pave the way for the roll-out of green power across the north harbour.

It is expected to cut vessel emissions at the berths by more than 80%, compared with burning marine fuel. It is also predicted to save more than 60,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, a measure which includes other harmful greenhouse gases besides carbon dioxide, over the next 20 years.

This could slash the port’s total emissions by 78%, equivalent to an annual reduction of 34,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

Port of Aberdeen’s bosses striving to make the harbours fit for the future

The port is also working with private and public sector partners to make sure its two harbours can supply future low and zero carbon fuel alternatives for visiting vessels.

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said: “Partnership between the public and private sectors is essential to decarbonise the maritime industry. Aberdeen has firmly established itself as a port of choice for innovation and collaboration in this area.

“The Zevi (Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure) funding further strengthens our position.”

He added: “We have a bold ambition to become the UK’s first net-zero port by 2040 and are investing £55 million over the next 10 years to turn this into reality.

“Shore power is critical to achieving our ambition and we look forward to working with our industry partners to deliver this ground-breaking emissions reduction project.”

Details of the SPiO scheme were unveiled during London International Shipping Week.

Port of Aberdeen is leading an industry and academia consortium in the Department for Transport (DfT)-backed project. Partners include the Connected Places Catapult, the UK’s innovation accelerator, as well as DOF Subsea, Tidewater Marine UK, OSM Offshore and Manchester University’s Tyndall Centre.

A total cost estimate for the scheme comes in at more than £4 million.

The value of Port of Aberdeen’s Zevi funding has yet to be confirmed but a grant worth in excess of £2.3m was proposed.

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
Bob Sanguinetti Chief Executive Officer at the completed south harbour with the Blue Tern multi-purpose, four-legged and self-propelled DP2 jack-up offshore wind turbine construction vessel in the back ground.

It follows a Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition-funded feasibility study completed in March 2022.

The new Zevi funding will see the design and installation of shore power facilities at seven berths on Albert Quay and Mearns Quay in Aberdeen’s north harbour. These are expected to be operational by April 2025 or sooner.

Shore power is considered the leading option to reduce vessel emissions at berth.

According to Port of Aberdeen, it’s a “well-tested technology” that prepares Aberdeen’s harbours for the future, helping them to accommodate hybrid or fully electric vessels.

Benefits include cleaner air, lower CO2 emissions, and reduced noise.

Aberdeen
Aberdeen City and harbour .

Port of Aberdeen is a partner in two other Zevi-funded projects. It is part of a Bibby Marine-led consortium working on a £30m scheme to build the world’s first zero-emission electric service operation vessel for the fast-growing offshore wind industry.

The near-900-year-old port is also supporting a £4.4m project, led by Southampton, London and Aberdeen-based Ocean Infinity, to convert a “high horsepower” vessel so it can use greener fuel.

DfT Zevi funding totalling more than £80m has been allocated to 10 flagship clean energy projects supported by 52 organisations across the UK. They will take place in multiple locations, from Orkney to the south-west of England.

Orkney Ferries is part of a £25.5m project, alongside Artemis Technologies and the European Marine Energy Centre, aimed at decarbonising inter-island transport through the commissioning of two 100% electric vessels, and charging infrastructure.

