Japanese firm to invest £10bn in UK renewable projects

Following a deal with the UK government, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation looks to invest £10 billion in offshore wind and green hydrogen projects.

The UK’s Department for Business and Trade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marubeni for clean energy projects.

Marubeni will work on offshore wind and green hydrogen in the UK in order to help the UK achieve its net zero goals.

The UK government aims to deploy 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, 5GW of this are set to be floating.

The country also looks to achieve 10 GW of production capacity for low carbon hydrogen by the same deadline.

In November 2021, Marubeni signed an MoU with Scottish Enterprise to collaborate on the country’s decarbonisation through floating offshore wind and green hydrogen businesses.

Marubeni says it will “leverage its collaboration with the UK government and local governments to promote clean energy projects in the UK and contribute to the UK’s goal of achieving net zero GHG [green house gas] emissions, while also feeding back the knowledge and experience gained through its UK operations to Japan, thus actively contributing to Japan’s decarbonisation efforts.”

Hiroshi Tachigami, general manager of Marubeni’s offshore wind and domestic renewable energy department, told reporters: “Japan and the UK are both important markets as demand for offshore wind power, clean energy, and hydrogen are expected to grow.”