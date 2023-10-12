Japanese firm to invest £10bn in UK renewable projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Japanese firm to invest £10bn in UK renewable projects

By Ryan Duff
12/10/2023, 7:14 am
© Supplied by Shutterstock4MS Wind Farm

Following a deal with the UK government, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation looks to invest £10 billion in offshore wind and green hydrogen projects.

The UK’s Department for Business and Trade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marubeni for clean energy projects.

Marubeni will work on offshore wind and green hydrogen in the UK in order to help the UK achieve its net zero goals.

The UK government aims to deploy 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, 5GW of this are set to be floating.

The country also looks to achieve 10 GW of production capacity for low carbon hydrogen by the same deadline.

In November 2021, Marubeni signed an MoU with Scottish Enterprise to collaborate on the country’s decarbonisation through floating offshore wind and green hydrogen businesses.

Marubeni says it will “leverage its collaboration with the UK government and local governments to promote clean energy projects in the UK and contribute to the UK’s goal of achieving net zero GHG [green house gas] emissions, while also feeding back the knowledge and experience gained through its UK operations to Japan, thus actively contributing to Japan’s decarbonisation efforts.”

Hiroshi Tachigami, general manager of Marubeni’s offshore wind and domestic renewable energy department, told reporters: “Japan and the UK are both important markets as demand for offshore wind power, clean energy, and hydrogen are expected to grow.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts