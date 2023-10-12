‘Disappointing’ lack of wells risks early North Sea decline, warns NSTA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

‘Disappointing’ lack of wells risks early North Sea decline, warns NSTA

Assets are at risk of being shut down early, says the regulator, as the number of wells drilled drops.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/10/2023, 11:09 am Updated: 12/10/2023, 12:46 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstocknorth sea
An oil platform at sunset in the North Sea.

A “disappointing” lack of wells are being drilled to stop the decline of production in the UK North Sea, according to a new NSTA report.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said just 48 development wells and 12 exploration targets were drilled in 2022.

That fails to meet the NSTA baseline ambition of 60 development wells per year to slow the decline in production and “securing a greater proportion of domestically-produced hydrocarbons”.

That development well target is also on course to be missed in the years ahead.

The decline will continue in 2024 (53 wells planned) and 2025 (36 planned).  That compares to 62 wells  in 2021, and 73 in 2020.

Meanwhile well interventions have similarly dropped, according to the NSTA wells insight report.

The NSTA said the decline in activity means a situation “is threatened in which operators delay investment which leads to declining production, in turn pushing CoP (cessation of production) closer”.

North Sea windfall tax

Though not named directly in the NSTA report, it comes as operators grapple with the UK windfall tax, imposed last year, which has seen 90% of operators cut spending, according to Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

On the decline, the report does say: “This may also be due to the limited capital available for E&A and production activity in the UKCS.

“This is hindering efforts to get exploration wells drilled with small companies finding it tougher to get funding lined up for further investments at oil and gas.”

The sector has repeatedly warned that the windfall tax has disproportionately hurt smaller operators, and that it has impacted lending capacities.

The report also notes a decline in exploration and appraisal (E&A) activity over the last 20 years is having an effect subsequent drilling.

Meanwhile the total development spend in 2022 was £1.23bn, down slightly from £1.33bn in 2021, indicating that average wellbore costs in the UK have risen.

A total of 96 million barrels of oil equivalent of discovered resource was made in 2022.

Positively, 77 E&A wells are forecast for 2023-25, with 12 in 2023, 17 in 2024 and the remainder in 2025.

NSTA director of New Ventures, Andy Brooks, said: “We are committed to helping ensure UK energy security and well interventions which increase production from existing facilities can play a key role in that. Production from existing facilities can also have a lower carbon footprint.

“It is also vitally important that we increase development drilling in order to sustain domestic supply, and we are encouraged by the forecast pick-up on Exploration and Appraisal activity in the next few years.”

This week, OEUK warned that a drop in domestic supply will increase relaince on higher-carbon imports – read more here.

