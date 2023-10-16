Danish investor closes €2 billion raise for green energy funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Danish investor closes €2 billion raise for green energy funds

By Bloomberg
16/10/2023, 6:58 am
© Supplied by Highland Wind LimiteNorth Sea floating wind
Once completed, the Pentland Firth Offshore Wind Farm, located 4 miles off the coast of Dounreay, will generate enough green energy for almost 70,000 homes per year.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners closed two new funds at a combined €2 billion ($2.1 billion) to plow money into producing clean fuels and financing renewables projects.

CIP closed its Advanced Bioenergy Fund I and Green Credit Fund I in what’s been a record year for the Danish fund manager, it said in Monday. In July, it reached a €5.6 billion first close on its fifth flagship fund, which it’s seeking to more than double.

The funds’ close comes as clean-energy companies face pressure from high interest rates and supply chain bottlenecks around the world. Companies like renewables developer Orsted have plunged in value this year and renewable energy stocks have underperformed oil firms in recent years.

Still, trillions of dollars of more investment is needed as economies push to hit net-zero targets through thinks like clean electrification and green fuel. CIP’s launch of a private credit fund also follows a booming trend in the debt sector as investors offer loans to support deals and development projects — often at lower rates than banks can provide.

CIP’s bioenergy fund will focus on investments to produce fuels such as renewable natural gas made from food waste and agricultural leftovers. Its new credit fund has already committed €236 million of debt financing for renewable energy projects in Europe and North America.

