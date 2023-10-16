Danish investor closes €2 billion raise for green energy funds

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners closed two new funds at a combined €2 billion ($2.1 billion) to plow money into producing clean fuels and financing renewables projects.

CIP closed its Advanced Bioenergy Fund I and Green Credit Fund I in what’s been a record year for the Danish fund manager, it said in Monday. In July, it reached a €5.6 billion first close on its fifth flagship fund, which it’s seeking to more than double.

The funds’ close comes as clean-energy companies face pressure from high interest rates and supply chain bottlenecks around the world. Companies like renewables developer Orsted have plunged in value this year and renewable energy stocks have underperformed oil firms in recent years.

Still, trillions of dollars of more investment is needed as economies push to hit net-zero targets through thinks like clean electrification and green fuel. CIP’s launch of a private credit fund also follows a booming trend in the debt sector as investors offer loans to support deals and development projects — often at lower rates than banks can provide.

CIP’s bioenergy fund will focus on investments to produce fuels such as renewable natural gas made from food waste and agricultural leftovers. Its new credit fund has already committed €236 million of debt financing for renewable energy projects in Europe and North America.