Orsted profits plunge on lower power, gas prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Orsted profits plunge on lower power, gas prices

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/08/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 10/08/2023, 7:53 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by OrstedOrsted (CPH: ORSTED) on Thursday reported a 68% year-on-year drop in profits as “significantly lower” power and gas prices took their toll.
Orsted CEO Mads Nipper.

Orsted (CPH: ORSTED) on Thursday reported a 68% year-on-year drop in profits as “significantly lower” power and gas prices took their toll.

In the first half of 2023 the Danish renewables giant’s earnings before tax stood at £278 million, down from £869m in the corresponding period in 2022.

Revenue for the first six months also dipped, from about £7bn to £5bn sequentially.

Despite the shrinking of its bottom lines Orsted said its results display “continued strong financial performance with high earnings in our offshore business and several new partnerships”.

Earnings from offshore sites specifically totalled £1bn, about £382m higher than in the same period last year.

During the quarter the group was also given consent by the UK Government for Hornsea 4, a 2.6 gigawatt offshore wind farm earmarked for off the coast of England.

There has been question marks over whether the project would progress, with BP hoping to use the same area of seabed to monitor a carbon storage reservoir.

But it was announced in June that the pair had reached a “commercial agreement”, and the oil giant removed its objection to the wind farm.

© Supplied by Orsted
The location of Orsted’s Hornsea Four offshore wind farm

Orsted did cut its gross investment guidance for 2023 by around £700m though, “primarily due to timing”.

The company expects to spend that money on acquiring PSEG’s ownership share of Ocean Wind 1, and Eversource’s ownership share of Lease Area 500 in the US.

Mads Nipper, group president and chief executive of Orsted, said: “We’re pleased with the results for the first half year of 2023, where our Offshore business is back with strong earnings. We’re also very pleased to have announced several strategic updates and partnerships leading up to and during our Capital Markets Day in London in June.

“Among significant strategic milestones during the quarter, we received development consent for Hornsea 4, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms with a capacity of up to 2.6 GW. Furthermore, we entered into a partnership with ESB, Ireland’s leading utility company, to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio and signed an agreement to acquire Eversource’s 50 % interest in Lease Area 500 in the US. With this added seabed, our portfolio of north-eastern US lease rights amounts to more than 4 GW, making Ørsted’s lease capacity the largest in the region.

“We’re pleased that New Jersey has enacted a law that allows Ocean Wind 1 to access and retain all federal tax credits without any additional costs to New Jersey ratepayers. This is an important and necessary step to ensure the project’s viability following the substantial cost increases experienced across the US offshore projects.

“Finally, as the first energy developer, we’ve committed to reuse or recycle all solar panels from our global portfolio of solar farms with immediate effect.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts