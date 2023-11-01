Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub FID expected ‘later in the year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub FID expected ‘later in the year’

By Ryan Duff
01/11/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Big PartnershipPhase one of the project is targeting first production from 2025, and will deliver enough hydrogen to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.
Following a meeting to discuss the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed that a final investment decision (FID) is expected “later in the year.”

An ‘Urgent Business Committee’ meeting was held on Monday for Aberdeen City Council to decide on an FID for the project in which it is a 50/50 joint partner alongside BP.

Earlier this year, the local authority’s planning committee approved proposals for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which is being delivered by BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited.

Phase one of the project is targeting first production from 2025, delivering over 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, enough to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.

As the project develops, it expects to serve rail, truck and marine vehicles, and for the production to take energy from larger-scale renewables like offshore wind.

At the recent meeting, it was outlined that phase one of the renewable energy project will also encompass a solar farm and a grid connection “for both resilience and export”, backed by a green power purchase agreement.

The solar farm is earmarked for the former Ness landfill and will connect to the site on Hareness Road by an underground solar grid connection.

It was revealed that the hydrogen hub will use power from the grid when its own green power is unavailable.

The meeting held by Aberdeen City Council on Monday aimed to make a decision on the approval of phase one, which would lead to the local authority making FID.

However, following an amendment being submitted, the discussion was held behind closed doors as it related directly to the finances of an independent firm, in this case, BP.

Aberdeen City Council told Energy Voice: “The revised business case was approved at Monday’s Urgent Business Committee.

“Our partners at BP, and the joint venture directors, will consider their approvals of the investment, with a final decision expected later in the year.”

In March 2021, a full council approved a budget of £19.4 million over the financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23.

In the document accompanying  Monday’s meeting, the council confirmed that it has provided £1.975 million of funding to the joint venture company to support the development of phase one.

Aberdeen City Council picked BP as the preferred bidder to build the production hub last year.

This comes as the UK energy supermajor posts its third quarter results. BP revealed that it made profits of £2.7 billion during the three months ending 30 September.

The firm’s earnings were up from the previous quarter when it made £2.1bn, however, profits have taken a considerable drop from Q3 2022 when the firm reported net profits of £6.71bn.

