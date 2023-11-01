Updated: Orsted plunges on abandoned US wind plans, $4 billion writedown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Updated: Orsted plunges on abandoned US wind plans, $4 billion writedown

By Bloomberg
01/11/2023, 7:14 am Updated: 01/11/2023, 11:17 am
© Supplied by ØrstedØrsted
Ørsted

Orsted A/S (CPH: ORSTED) shares slumped to their lowest level in six years after the Danish utility dropped two US wind projects and recorded 28.4 billion kroner ($4 billion) in impairments as the crisis in the wind industry is only getting worse.

The huge writedown is much worse than investors and analysts feared and the latest in a string of bad news from an industry vital to slow global warming.

Surging costs and rising interest rates have led to project delays and Germany’s Siemens Energy AG is in talks with the government to help shore up its balance sheet.

Orsted shares plunged as much as 22% in Copenhagen and are down 58% this year. They slumped even more back in August when they first warned that the impairments would be as much as 16 billion kroner.

“The significant adverse developments from supply chain challenges, leading to delays in the project schedule, and rising interest rates have led us to this decision,” Chief Executive Officer Mads Nipper said with regards to the US projects.

© Supplied by Orsted
Orsted offshore wind service vessels.

“We continue to find it difficult to see any meaningful re-rating of Orsted shares in the short term,” Jenny Ping, an analyst at Citigroup Inc. said in a note.

The crisis is spreading around the world. In China, top turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. said on Friday that third-quarter profit tumbled 98%, while Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA took a $300 million impairment on US offshore wind projects.

These firms, on the front line of the green revolution, have contended with cost increases of about 40% in the past 12-18 months, Kerstin Ahlfont, chief financial officer at Vattenfall AB said in an interview.

The Swedish utility shelved a giant project in the UK just a few months ago after deeming it not profitable enough with the guarantees available in an auction it won last year.

Orsted said it will stop the development of the Ocean Wind 1 and 2 developments. The firm raised the alarm over the struggles of the offshore wind sector this summer when it first flagged potential impairments.

In the US, developers are rapidly backpedaling on their plans to develop offshore wind farms or asking to re-negotiate their deals due to a rampant rise in their cost of capital.

Equinor, BP Plc, Orsted and Eversource Energy were the most recent developers whose pleas to the New York state to let them raise their rates were rejected, leaving the developers at a loss for how best to move forward.

While macroeconomic headwinds are creating challenges for some projects, momentum remains on the side of an expanding US offshore wind industry, White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa said. That’s creating good-paying union jobs in manufacturing, shipbuilding, and construction as well as strengthening the power grid, he said.

Nipper said a final investment decision for the 2.8 gigawatt Hornsea-3 wind farm off the cost of Norfolk, it’s biggest development in the UK, is still expected this year, but all options remain open.

The company is under pressure to make a decision on the project after other firms stalled on the country’s wind industry.

To power ahead with its turnaround efforts and reignite staff enthusiasm, Nipper and his executives are trying out a new strategy called Orsted 3.0.

It’s an overhaul supposed to lay down new ways of thinking as the energy industry goes through deep changes, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm has also introduced a hiring freeze on new headcount, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Nipper said on the call that the firm is looking at various alternatives to save costs.

The company’s adjusted net income for the third quarter plunged to a loss of 22.6 billion kroner, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 11.1 billion-krone loss.

That’s the worst loss since at least 2015 when the firm was called Dong Energy A/S and focused more on fossil fuels and conventional electricity.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization dropped 26% to 9.2 billion kroner from a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of 7.23 billion.

Despite the struggles in the sector, the firm kept its full-year adjusted earnings guidance unchanged at 20-23 billion kroner.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts