SSE Renewables and Equinor award three green hydrogen contracts for Dogger Bank D

SSE Renewables and Equinor have awarded three contracts to assess large-scale green hydrogen development options for the Dogger Bank D offshore wind project.

Dogger Bank D, the potential fourth phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm project, is being developed with both power and green hydrogen as potential end products, SSE Renewables said.

Subject to the successful outcome of further technical studies, the project could be capable of generating up to around 2GW of renewable power.

Meanwhile the green hydrogen facility, if developed, could become one of the UK’s largest green hydrogen projects.

Green hydrogen concept studies

Genesis will deliver a technology agnostic concept and engineering design study to advance the green hydrogen production potential of the project.

In addition, H2GO Power and Fichtner Consulting Engineers have been awarded contracts for value chain optimisation for the potential green hydrogen offtake option.

Using AI machine learning and robust modelling, SSE Renewables said the studies will “investigate the multitude of interdependent variables required to optimise a potential green hydrogen production facility”, including offshore wind farm sizing, electrolysis capacity, transport and storage capacity, water availability and offtake optionality.

Dogger Bank D project manager Rob Cussons said: “The hydrogen opportunity for Dogger Bank D demands leading technical specialists to support and shape this ambitious project.

“We look forward to working with our appointed engineering consultants and welcome their breadth of knowledge and experience.”

Dogger Bank D green hydrogen

Genesis managing director Helen Coleman said: “Dogger Bank Wind farm project is a high profile and large project that encompasses many different stakeholders.

“We’re delighted that feasibility work from Genesis’ skilled UK team is to be involved in the efforts of a variety of teams to make this project a reality.”

H2GO Power chief executive officer and co-founder Enass Abo-Hamed said: “We are delighted to join forces with Equinor and SSE Renewables and apply a decade long experience of Hydrogen-specific tech innovation and AI in this first of its kind project.

“The decarbonisation value projects at this scale brings is instrumental to accelerating the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.”

Fichtner principal engineer and project manager Mark Shatwell said: “Our Fichtner H2-Optimizer, which has been developed following our work with global electrolytic hydrogen projects, will assist the Dogger Bank D green hydrogen concept by providing answers to questions such as: How should the electrolysers be configured and operated, and what is the optimal hydrogen storage capacity?

“We look forward to providing answers and supporting the progression of this exciting project.”