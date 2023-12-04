Adani’s clean power arm to invest $22bn toward 2030 goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Adani’s clean power arm to invest $22bn toward 2030 goal

By Bloomberg
04/12/2023, 4:22 pm
© BloombergSignage of the Mundra Thermal Power Plant of Adani Power Ltd., sit on displayed in Mundra, Gujarat, India, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Adani Green Energy, India’s largest renewable power producer, will invest an additional $22 billion to expand capacity by more than five times by 2030, counting on the country’s steadily growing electricity demand.

Focusing on the Indian market before exploring foreign expansion is both in the “national interest and economic interest” for the company, Chief Executive Officer Amit Singh told Bloomberg Television at the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Monday.

India’s electricity demand is growing 7% annually, dwarfing expansion in other economies, the CEO said. The steep climb led the government to mandate the addition of both renewable and thermal capacity to prevent blackouts.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s clean energy unit saw its installed capacity more than double in the past two years, with profits riding on the expansion. That helped win back investors’ confidence after the tycoon’s wider group faced allegations of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud by a U.S. short seller in January, charges the group has vehemently denied.

India, which currently gets nearly 70% of its electricity from coal, is seeking to reduce its reliance on the fuel by reaching 500 gigawatt of clean capacity by 2030. The goal is being championed by the country’s business tycoons, including Adani, Mukesh Ambani and other state-run energy enterprises.

The nation’s dependence on fossil fuels casts shadow over its ability to meet its carbon neutrality target by 2070.

Adani Green plans to spend $4.5 billion and add 8 gigawatt of installed capacity over the two years through March 2025, eventually reaching 45 gigawatt by the end of this decade.

To get to that target, merely maintaining the current installation pace won’t be enough, Singh said. “We need to up the ante and increase our pace of installation,” he said.

