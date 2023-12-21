Eni sells stake in Plenitude to EIP, valuing unit at €8 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Eni sells stake in Plenitude to EIP, valuing unit at €8 billion

By Bloomberg
21/12/2023, 1:58 pm Updated: 21/12/2023, 2:00 pm
© Bloombergeni plenitude
The ENI logo sits on the company's headquarters in Rome.

Eni (BIT: ENI) agreed to sell about 9% of its Plenitude renewables unit to Energy Infrastructure Partners AG for €700 million ($766 million) via a capital increase to be completed in early 2024.

The deal from the Italian oil major sets an equity value for Plenitude at around €8 billion, according to an Eni statement on Thursday.

Bloomberg News reported last month that the energy company was nearing a deal with EIP.

Rome-based Eni entered into talks with EIP, a Zurich-based fund, on a potential deal earlier this year, as it sought a partner for the unit in the run-up to a future stock market listing.

Plenitude sells energy to households and businesses, produces renewable power, and runs electric vehicle charging stations. It serves about 10 million retail clients across Europe, operating in 15 countries globally.

The deal will “further improve Eni’s capital structure, reducing consolidated net leverage and strengthening the capital base, a key in the development of our growth model,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

The plan to list Plenitude was postponed last year with Europe in the throes of an energy crisis, but Eni still aims to proceed with the listing on the Euronext Milan exchange when market conditions permit, likely in 2024, Descalzi has said.

