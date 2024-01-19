BP’s West African LNG project faces scrutiny amid delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

BP’s West African LNG project faces scrutiny amid delays

The two states will “remain vigilant” in the operational, economic and financial support, in partnership with BP and Kosmos Energy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/01/2024, 5:12 pm Updated: 19/01/2024, 5:37 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Mauritania's oil minBP faces new scrutiny over delays to its GTA LNG project, off Mauritania and Senegal
BP's GTA LNG project will now start in the third quarter, rather than the second. Picture shows; Mauritania and Senegal. Dakar. Supplied by Mauritania's oil ministry Date; 19/01/2024

BP’s (LON: BP) Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project will now start in the third quarter, rather than the second, and also faces a government audit.

The oil ministries of Mauritania and Senegal issued a joint statement today announcing the move. The ministries said they had held working meetings on January 18 and 19 in Dakar as part of their development monitoring of the project.

The statement said the meetings provided a way to assess “the overall impact of the delay recorded in the execution of the project and the increases in announced costs”.

While the GTA project has encountered problems, Mauritania and Senegal both expressed their determination that they would support the project. They pledged to guarantee contractors’ rights and the interests of their countries.

The two states will “remain vigilant” in the operational, economic and financial support, in partnership with BP and Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS).

Mauritania Minister of Petroleum, Minerals and Energy Nani Ould Chrougha held a press conference with Minister of Petroleum and Energies Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome in Dakar.

Mauritania said the two sides had agreed to carry out an audit of the project’s costs. GTA LNG was due to start in April 2022, the ministry said. It is now expected to be 28 months late.

The two officials agreed that they were united in their outlook on the project and its development.

Challenges

Development plans on the GTA project took a knock during the pandemic. There was a disagreement between BP and the builders of the floating LNG (FLNG) facility. BP declared force majeure in April 2020 but work restarted later that year.

The Gimi FLNG vessel, which BP will use at GTA, is currently offshore Nouakchott, according to MarineTraffic. The FPSO, meanwhile, is in Tenerife.

BP is due to announce its next set of results on February 6.

