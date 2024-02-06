Geothermal developer CeraPhi Energy acquires former fracking company Third Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Geothermal developer CeraPhi Energy acquires former fracking company Third Energy

CeraPhi plans to repurpose former gas wells into geothermal energy centres
By Mathew Perry
06/02/2024, 2:04 pm Updated: 06/02/2024, 2:04 pm
© Supplied by CeraPhi EnergyThe KM-8 well site in Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire.
The KM-8 well site in Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire.

Geothermal developer CeraPhi Energy has acquired a former fracking company with plans to repurpose the existing gas wells into clean energy centres.

CeraPhi acquired Third Energy and its subsidiaries including Wolfland Renewables and a 50% holding in West Heslerton Renewables.

Third Energy’s assets include eight well sites in North Yorkshire, consisting of 12 former gas wells in a suspended state as well as subterranean pipelines.

Geothermal specialist CeraPhi is aiming to use existing decommissioned wells and its closed-loop geothermal system to heat buildings and power installations across the UK.

© Supplied by CeraPhi
CeraPhi graphic showing the infrastructure the company aims to provide to its clients

In 2022, the company received funding as one of 20 winners of the Net Zero Technology Centre’s Open Innovation Programme for a field trial of its technology.

Last year, CeraPhi completed the demonstration project last summer using Third Energy’s KM-8 well site located at Kirby Misperton in North Yorkshire.

CeraPhi “de-risking” large scale heat systems

CeraPhi said its strategy is to “de-risk the scaling and commercialisation of large-scale heat networks” using boreholes down to a depth of 2km.

This reduces the space required for deployment of large-scale systems and increasing the extraction of thermal energy available for network connections.

By both drilling new wells and repurposing end-of-life and non-producing oil and gas wells, CeraPhi said its solution will provide “huge commercial potential” for the scaling of geothermal heat networks in the UK and globally.

CeraPhi Energy chief executive officer Karl Farrow said the decarbonisation of heat represents a “huge UK and global challenge” in meeting net zero targets.

“Combined with the continued insecurity customers face with volatility and seasonal cost of fossil fuels, we have to move geothermal energy to scale to reduce the cost of deploying direct use heat, which is an endless resource not subject to price fluctuation, enabling a move away from our dependency on fossil fuels within our day-to-day energy mix,” he said.

© Supplied by CeraPhi Energy
CeraPhi Energy CEO Karl Farrow.

“By using the inexhaustible resource beneath our feet using closed-loop technology we can access this energy anywhere with zero environmental risk, requiring no hydraulic fracturing, no use of water and providing enough energy within the next 15 years to solve our energy crisis indefinitely.”

Third Energy managing director Russel Hoare said: ““Third Energy have been pursuing a transition strategy for several years now with geothermal energy at the centre of that strategy and in CeraPhi we have found a capable and accomplished partner, as proven by the successful geothermal demonstrator project at our KMA site last summer.

“Bringing together the expertise of CeraPhi with the assets of Third Energy is a natural progression and I look forward to working with Karl and his team to continue the story.”

