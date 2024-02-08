UK marine energy sector hopes to continue making waves in AR6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

UK marine energy sector hopes to continue making waves in AR6

Wave and tidal developers push for more strategic support to capture the full industrial potential of marine energy.
By Mathew Perry
08/02/2024, 7:00 am
A tidal turbine being deployed in the Pentland Firth as part of the MeyGen Tidal Energy Project.
A tidal turbine being deployed in the Pentland Firth as part of the MeyGen Tidal Energy Project.

The UK wave and tidal sector is pushing for more strategic support from the government as it turns its attention to this year’s sixth Allocation Round (AR6).

While much attention will be on potential bids from the offshore wind sector following a disastrous AR5, wave and tidal projects are growing in prominence in the government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

Tidal stream projects received £20 million in ringfenced funding for AR4 in 2021, and a further £10 million in AR5 in 2023.

While the government has yet to confirm the budget and level of ringfenced funding for the tidal sector in AR6, it will increase the price offered for tidal projects by 29%.

Speaking to Energy Voice, UK Marine Energy Council chair Sue Barr said after the removal of the ring fence for wave and tidal in the early AR rounds the sector took a “key interest” in seeing revenue mechanisms developed.

© Supplied by UK Marine Energy Council
UK Marine Energy Council chair Sue Barr.

“Most of the leading technology developers are based in the UK, so a route to market through the CfD mechanism has been incredibly important for the sector,” Ms Barr said.

“We’ve now got over 100MW of potential contracted CfD’s for wave and tidal technologies, predominantly tidal, with 53MW of tidal stream capacity secured in AR5.”

Tidal sector ‘back on track’

Ms Barr said tidal energy technology has “really moved forward at pace” since securing CfD awards and the sector is “back on track” to have significant deployed capacity by 2028.

The tidal sector also recently surpassed 60GWh of renewable energy provided to the UK grid, predominantly through the MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth.

The success of projects in Shetland and Orkney had helped “prove the technology” and shown it is capable of producing energy at scale, Ms Barr said.

“So overall we think the CfD has been incredibly important in bringing forward those projects and increasing capacity,” she said.

© Supplied by Orbital Marine Power
The O2 Tidal Turbine developed by Orbital Marine Power.

“We know we’ve got about 128 megawatts of eligible capacity in the UK that could apply into CfDs, so continuity of that support is what we’re asking for at the moment to ensure that we could potentially provide one third of the UK’s electricity demand.”

UK tidal stream resources could potentially generate more than 11GW of electricity, and Ms Barr said the sector believes it should play “a really significant role in the decarbonisation piece and the move to net zero”.

While the wave energy sector is at an earlier stage of development, the early success of Mocean Energy and assets like the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney show the potential for Scotland and the UK to build on the success of tidal stream.

UK highly specialised in tidal stream energy

A recent study by the University of Edinburgh found marine energy can deliver up to £41 billion in benefits to the UK economy by 2050 if 6GW of both wave and tidal is deployed.

Another report by the London School of Economics Grantham Institute found the UK is more specialised in tidal stream energy than other clean energy technologies including offshore wind, nuclear and carbon capture.

The report found the UK could capture export opportunities from high-value products including tidal turbines, however, “the UK’s ability to secure such opportunities will depend on timely investments in the domestic supply chain”.

With UK developers like Scotland’s Mocean Energy also pioneering wave energy technology, Ms Barr said it was crucial to ensure a pipeline of projects to encourage investment.

The UKMEC is pushing for the government to include a 1GW target for tidal stream projects and a 300MW target for wave by the mid 2030s.

The sector is also pushing for a £30 million ring fence for tidal stream in AR6, as well as introduction of a ring fence for wave energy in AR6 and AR7, Ms Barr said.

Global push for wave and tidal projects

Alongside these targets, UKMEC is seeking increased government for research and development to compete with wave and tidal funding from Europe, Japan and the United States.

“There is a strong push now for projects globally,” Ms Barr said.

“We know that support through these sort of R&D phases in other jurisdictions is still incredibly strong and we need the same from the UK government.

“If we want to develop the opportunities that we have here, we need a combined approach to both revenue mechanisms and public monies to bring through the technologies, bring through the projects and look at delivery.

© Supplied by Nova Innovation
A Nova Innovation tidal turbine being installed in the Etel Estuary in Brittany as part of the first ever tidal energy project in France.

“The UK has led to date, we are global leaders, we’ve deployed more marine technology in wave and tidal than anywhere else in the world.

“However, there is significant competition in the market globally for this and I think it’s going to be critically important if the UK wants to retain the lead and the potential for export… we really need to see a combined target or strategic approach to delivery of marine energy.”

Echoing the call for the Scottish and UK governments to take a more direct and strategic approach to marine energy is Nova Innovation CEO Simon Forrest.

Tidal export potential

Speaking to Energy Voice, Mr Forrest said while the CfD rounds are important for the marine energy sector and that Nova is likely to place a bid for AR6, the company has ambitions to be more than just a UK power supplier.

Alongside developing tidal stream projects in France and Canada, the company is also developing floating solar technology at its Leith headquarters.

Mr Forrest said Nova had ambitions to establish itself as the ‘Vestas equivalent’ of the tidal sector, exporting turbines globally and creating more advanced manufacturing jobs in Scotland.

© Supplied by Nova Innovation
Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf (L) and cabinet secretary Neil Gray (R) speak with Nova Innovation CEO Simon Forrest at the company’s facility in Leith.

Nova delivered its Shetland Tidal Array project with more than 80% Scottish supply chain content, showing the potential for tidal energy to become synonymous with Scotland.

Underscoring the future export possibilities, Nova recently completed a pilot study in Indonesia, the world’s largest island nation, and Mr Forrest said the country had “huge potential” for tidal projects.

But he said unless the UK developed an industrial strategy for the marine energy sector, it risked repeating the same mistakes seen in floating offshore wind.

Turbines from the world’s first floating offshore wind project off the coast of Peterhead were recently towed back to Norway for maintenance, a situation Mr Forrest described as “shameful”.

Canada ‘pioneering’ on tidal

He said the UK should look to the approach of Canada as an example of what the tidal sector needed.

“In the UK, it can take up to seven years for a project to go through the approval process,” he said.

“In Canada, we did it in two.”

© Supplied by Nova Innovation
To go with story by Mathew Perry. UK marine energy AR6 Picture shows; A Canadian delegation including the Premier of Nova Scotia visiting the Nova Innovation headquarters in Scotland in 2022. . Leith, Scotland. Supplied by Nova Innovation Date; Unknown

The Canadians had displayed a “pioneering culture” and an eagerness to get things done, receiving funding and proactive support for its projects in Nova Scotia as Canada looks to exploit its significant tidal stream resources.

With recent EU-led projects demonstrating a 40% in tidal stream energy costs and ORE Catapult forecasting the technology could become cheaper than nuclear, Mr Forrest said the sector warranted greater attention and support.

Marine energy hopes for general election boost

With a general election on the horizon, Ms Barr said the marine energy sector is engaging with all parties to highlight its economic potential.

“Our supply chain is not clustered in areas, it tends to be spread across the whole of the UK from central Rugby up to the north coast of Scotland down into the Isle of Wight,” she said.

“So we really need a strategic oversight to look at developing the supply chain and then its export potential, because we know that wave and tidal has very strong UK content and can produce really high levels of economic return, up to a 10 times return on investment on infrastructure.

“But we are at risk of losing that if we don’t get the long term continuity in the market. We need to make sure that is retained.”

With Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer launching the party’s green energy strategy at Nova Innovation’s headquarters last year, the sector will be hoping for more positive signs as it seeks to keep moving full stream ahead.

