Labour will deliver where SNP failed on publically owned energy firm, says Miliband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Labour will deliver where SNP failed on publically owned energy firm, says Miliband

By PA
16/02/2024, 2:53 pm
© PAlabour energy plan
Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero Ed Miliband

Ed Miliband has promised Labour will deliver where the SNP has failed with its planned publicly-owned energy company.

Labour’s shadow secretary for energy security and net zero said basing the proposed new GB Energy company in Scotland would help make the country the UK’s “clean energy capital”.

Saying this would be part of a “just transition” away from industries such as oil and gas, he added: “I’m old enough to remember when the SNP made this promise, seven years ago they promised a publicly-owned energy company.

“They have failed to deliver. We will deliver on that promise.”

His comments to the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow came as business leaders in the north east of Scotland raised concerns about the impact of failing to invest in the oil and gas sector.

It has been reported that business leaders including Sir Ian Wood, the founder of the Wood Foundation, the Scottish, Aberdeen and Grampian chambers of commerce, the co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council and others wrote to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to tell him the country needs to “encourage, not deter, investment” in new North Sea fields.

© PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary (left), during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, in Aberdeenshire.

Raising concerns about the impact of Labour’s proposed North Sea windfall tax, they told him: “If North Sea production is to cease prematurely, a certain outcome of this policy, then our entire energy transition is undermined.”

Industry body Offshore Energies UK has already warned as many as 42,000 jobs and £26 billion of economic value could be lost under Labour plans to extend the windfall tax on UK oil and gas producers.

But Mr Miliband insisted Labour will not just deliver on climate change, “but on the economic change that this country needs”.

He told supporters at the Glasgow conference: “We’re going to have GB Energy, a publicly-owned energy company, headquartered here in Scotland investing billions of pounds, in floating wind, in the new technologies.”

He said Labour’s plans for a national wealth fund will also invest in areas including carbon capture and storage technology, in electric battery factories, and in infrastructure such as ports.

“We’re going to have a British jobs bonus,” he told the conference.

“We want to end the grotesque situation where we have massive offshore wind farms off the coast of Scotland but not a piece of them is built here in Scotland. We are going to change that.”

He said such measures will help create a “just transition across Scotland, especially for our oil and gas communities”.

He added: “We will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the industries that will power our future – hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, floating offshore wind. These are the technologies.

“For the first time we are going to succeed where the SNP and the Tories have failed. We will deliver.”

Mr Miliband’s speech came a week after Labour faced criticism for ditching a key pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects if it wins the next general election.
Environmental groups, trade union allies and energy industry figures all expressed disappointment at the U-turn.

Sir Keir said the party is being “straight” with voters, adding that economic “damage” by the Tories means Labour “can’t now do everything that we wanted to do”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts