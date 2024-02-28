CCC issues ‘unequivocal’ advice not to carry carbon budget surplus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

CCC issues ‘unequivocal’ advice not to carry carbon budget surplus

By Andrew Dykes
28/02/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by All-EnergyChris Stark of the Climate Change committee
Chris Stark of the Climate Change committee

The UK’s independent climate change advisors given “unequivocal advice” that surplus emissions should not be carried forward into the Fourth Carbon Budget.

In a letter sent to minister Graham Stuart today the Climate Change Committee (CCC) congratulated the Government for meeting its legal obligations under the Third Carbon Budget, but said surplus emissions “must not” be carried forward to provide extra room in later budgets.

The Third Carbon Budget (2018 to 2022) was met with a surplus, assisted by the economy-shrinking effects of the pandemic. The net carbon account for that period was 2,153 million tonnes of CO2e (excluding international aviation and shipping) and was reached with 391 MtCO2e spare – or around 15% of the budget, based on final 2022 emissions.

At the end of a carbon budget, the Committee must advise on the carry forward of any ‘surplus’. The CCC says its advice has always been provided “on the basis that there would be no carry-forward of surplus” and that UK’s aim should be to meet and outperform carbon budgets through strong actions to reduce emissions.

Indeed, its advice notes that any loosening via surplus would put the UK’s 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and the Sixth Carbon Budget “at very serious risk.”

For that reason it urges says policymakers should be “accelerating, not slowing down, emissions reductions” in all sectors outside electricity supply.

Even with current progress, the Fourth Carbon Budget will need to be “overachieved” to put the UK on a sensible pathway to the Sixth Carbon Budget and net zero by 2050.

It also cautioned that most of the surplus in the Third Carbon Budget was due to “predominantly external factors” like the pandemic and decisions on the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), while in most sectors outside electricity supply, including transport and buildings, the UK is “not on track”.

CCC interim chairman Piers Forster said: “We congratulate the Government on meeting the latest emissions target – the Climate Change Act is working.

“But the path ahead is tougher and we risk losing momentum if future legal targets are loosened on a technicality. The UK is already substantially off track for 2030 and the Government must resist the temptation to take their foot off the accelerator.”

The letter is the latest in a series of warnings made by the CCC in recent months. In its 15th progress report to government last summer, the Committee said the UK had “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action”.

While it remained convinced the UK’s Fourth Carbon Budget could be met by the 2027 deadline, the CCC’s confidence in meeting goals from 2030 onwards was “markedly less” than a year prior.

That was later followed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s rollback of key net-zero policies including in areas such as domestic heating and transport.

Meanwhile the CCC itself awaits new leadership, with CEO Chris Stark set to end his tenure at the end of April. Chief economist James Richardson will serve as interim CEO, but a replacement candidate is yet to be confirmed.

