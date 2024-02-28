Climate measures risk sparking social unrest, German agency warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Climate measures risk sparking social unrest, German agency warns

By Bloomberg
28/02/2024, 7:19 am
© BloombergVapor from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power plant, in Peitz, Germany, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck pushed back against doubts that Europe?s largest economy can phase out coal by 2030 after ramping up its use in the aftermath of the energy crisis. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Vapor from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power plant, in Peitz, Germany, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck pushed back against doubts that Europe?s largest economy can phase out coal by 2030 after ramping up its use in the aftermath of the energy crisis. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

The European Union is at risk of widespread backlash against its climate agenda unless politicians do more to blunt the effects of rising carbon prices on low-income households, according to the head of Germany’s Environment Agency.

In some countries, farmers have taken to the streets to protest against climate policies that they say will threaten their existence. Polls also show that right-wing parties opposed to climate action are gaining traction among voters already dealing with soaring costs of living.

“The climate policy discussion will collapse under the pressure of these kind of social dynamics” unless officials take action, agency President Dirk Messner said in an interview.

Carbon prices — added to energy and industrial goods — will be the EU’s key tool for phasing out fossil fuels. Consumer groups are concerned about the trickle-down effect when heating and road transport fees are folded into the bloc’s new Emissions Trading System in 2027.

Germany’s Environment Agency, known as the UBA, has proposed using the proceeds from the pricing system to pay a so-called climate dividend to vulnerable consumers to ease the impact of the transition.

Time Pressure

Germany’s three-party coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz had promised to introduce such a climate dividend, but the proposal has been met with skepticism amid the country’s budget crisis. Finance minister Christian Lindner earlier this year dismissed introducing the measure during this legislative term, and a spokesman for Scholz added that it could be delayed until 2027.

“This is not good because we are under time pressure,” Messner said. If the new pricing system starts without having consumer protections in place, there will likely be public backlash, as there was when the country introduced a controversial fossil-fuel boiler ban, which it had to water down again last year.

Although companies pay carbon fees to pollute, the costs are ultimately borne by consumers. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has already started pricing heating and road transport fuels at €45 ($49) per ton. That’s set to increase to €55 next year. The proceeds feed into the nation’s climate and transformation fund, which is already drastically overburdened to help finance heat pumps, electro-mobility or hydrogen measures.

Budget politics

The country could unlock billions in funding if it shifted fossil-fuel or car-related subsidies for industry into decarbonization activities, according to Messner. He also criticized the government’s fiscal policy, which has enshrined a debt brake into the constitution.

“Among the G-7 group, we are the country with the least pronounced and least relevant public debt,” he said. “Many foreign colleagues who I’m working with do not understand why we are producing politically a fiscal crisis.”

In November, the country’s constitutional court ruled that a transfer of unused Covid funds into the climate fund violates the law, causing the government to declare a budget emergency in 2023 and severe spending cuts in this year’s finance plan.

“Our public debt structure is manageable and we have room to grow public investments,” Messner said. “If we don’t do so, we will damage our public infrastructure.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts