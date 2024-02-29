China burned more fossil fuels in 2023 despite green push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

China burned more fossil fuels in 2023 despite green push

By Bloomberg
29/02/2024, 7:57 am
© BloombergCoal smoke. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Coal smoke. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

China burned record amounts of coal, oil and natural gas last year after ending Covid-era restrictions, even as the country accelerated its energy transition push.

Coal consumption rose another 5.6% from the prior year’s record, according to annual data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Oil and gas use returned to growth after a rare decline during lockdown-plagued 2022. Carbon emissions per unit of gross domestic product, the reduction of which is China’s key short-term climate goal, remained flat.

Still, signs of the country’s climate push were apparent. Coal’s share of total energy fell after rising in 2022 for the first time in a decade, while the share of low-carbon energy increased. The country also added record wind and solar capacity last year, which could lead coal use and emissions to fall beginning this year.

Other highlights from the report include:

  • Total energy consumption rose 5.7% to 5.72 billion tons of standard coal equivalent last year, compared to a 2.9% rise in 2022
    • Coal consumption +5.6% y/y vs +4.3% in 2022
    • Oil consumption +9.1% y/y vs -3.1% y/y in 2022
    • Gas consumption +7.2% y/y vs -1.2% y/y in 2022
  • Total energy production rose 4.2% to 4.83 billion tons of standard coal equivalent last year
    • Wind generation rose 16% to 8.86 terrawatt-hours
    • Solar generation rose 37% to 5.84 terrawatt-hours

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts