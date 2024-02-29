Hunting tops earning projections on ‘record’ orderbook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Hunting tops earning projections on ‘record’ orderbook

By Andrew Dykes
29/02/2024, 10:19 am
© Supplied by DCTMediaHunting Aberdeen windfall tax
Hunting's north-east base at Badentoy Park.

Hunting beat its earnings expectations in full-year 2023, as high activity in the Middle East and offshore South America saw orders grow to record levels.

The London-listed engineering group (LON:HTG) reported pre-tax profits of $50 million for 2023 on revenues of $929m.

EBITDA increased by 98% to $103m over the year – beating previous guidance of up to $100m – while its order book grew by 19%, reaching “record” levels of $565m.

The firm pointed to “major development cycles” offshore South America and south west Africa as continued drivers for growth last year and in 2024.

That includes a major subsea order bound for Guyana, as well as solid results from its OCTG (oil country tubular goods) units – buoyed by activity in South America and stable demand in the US and Canada.

Hunting said its Subsea Spring and Stafford will deliver a further year of strong results as orders for ExxonMobil and other major operators across South America continue.

A beneficiary of the boom in orders is the group’s Enpro business in the north east, which  secured a stream of subsea wins in the second half of 2023.

Hunting snapped up the Aberdeenshire subsea production firm for £26m in 2020, along with its staff of 40 employees and subsidiaries in Ghana, Norway and the US.

However, it confirmed in its update that as of January 2024 Enpro had moved into Hunting’s Badentoy facility after its lease at premises in Westhill ended.

Hunting said the move formed part of a “consolidation of our footprint and cost base” in the UK, but confirmed there was no impact on jobs as a result.

The outturn positions the firm well on its plans to grow its dividend by an average of around 10% per year until the end of 2030 and reach $2 billion in annual sales by the same date.

Group finance director Bruce Ferguson last year told Energy Voice further M&A could also be on the cards.

Commenting on the group’s full year results, chief executive Jim Johnson said: “Our offshore and international businesses have delivered robust growth as we continue to build a more balanced and diversified business, underpinned by the strong technology and intellectual property that makes Hunting a market leader in precision engineered products across our markets.

“The growth and composition of our record order book demonstrates how much Hunting has evolved in terms of more diverse revenue and better visibility on earnings, and provides confidence in our near and longer-term outlook, as we deliver the Hunting 2030 Strategy.”

