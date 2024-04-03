D2Zero adds ex-SGN director Angus McIntosh as CCO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

D2Zero adds ex-SGN director Angus McIntosh as CCO

By Michael Behr
03/04/2024, 10:34 am
© Supplied by SGNFormer SGN director of energy futures Angus McIntosh has taken on the role of chief commercial officer for decarbonisation and clean energy solutions platform company D2Zero.
Angus McIntosh, SGN's director of energy futures

Former SGN director of energy futures Angus McIntosh has taken on the role of chief commercial officer for decarbonisation and clean energy solutions company D2Zero.

Mr McIntosh has served for the last year at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) as Senior Advisor for Hydrogen. He also worked at SGN for two decades, moving through various roles before leaving his current director of energy futures position to take on the D2Zero CCO job.

In addition, he also sits on the Net Zero Advisory Board at Scottish Water

D2Zero was formed this year by when five companies – Score Group, Hydrasun, Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar, and Global E&C – integrated to combine their product offerings to create a range of decarbonisation solutions.

The company offers various technologies and solutions to customers across a range of industries to deliver on their decarbonisation and net zero objectives.

Together they have revenues in excess of £500m and a workforce of 4,000 people.

D2Zero is led by chief executive officer Bob Drummond, former CEO of Hydrasun, and chaired by Colin Welsh.

New position

Speaking in a LinkedIn post about his appointment, Mr McIntosh stated: “The customer is key to achieving decarbonisation. We need to design the options, innovate transformative technologies and build the right solutions that both customers and governments want and need.”

“A committed workforce of 4,000+ people provide a perfect platform to service existing customers and industries, while developing and pioneering new innovations. I can’t wait to work with these great companies, our shareholders (SCF Partners) and most importantly our current and future customers.”

“I’d like to thank the many great people both within DESNZ and industry who have worked with me in the last year and who continue to do great things towards a just transition and a net zero future. Too many to mention, but you know who you are and you know where I am!

“Last but not least, a final farewell to the fantastic folk in SGN and the 20 + years we’ve shared.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts