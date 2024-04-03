D2Zero adds ex-SGN director Angus McIntosh as CCO

Former SGN director of energy futures Angus McIntosh has taken on the role of chief commercial officer for decarbonisation and clean energy solutions company D2Zero.

Mr McIntosh has served for the last year at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) as Senior Advisor for Hydrogen. He also worked at SGN for two decades, moving through various roles before leaving his current director of energy futures position to take on the D2Zero CCO job.

In addition, he also sits on the Net Zero Advisory Board at Scottish Water

D2Zero was formed this year by when five companies – Score Group, Hydrasun, Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar, and Global E&C – integrated to combine their product offerings to create a range of decarbonisation solutions.

The company offers various technologies and solutions to customers across a range of industries to deliver on their decarbonisation and net zero objectives.

Together they have revenues in excess of £500m and a workforce of 4,000 people.

D2Zero is led by chief executive officer Bob Drummond, former CEO of Hydrasun, and chaired by Colin Welsh.

New position

Speaking in a LinkedIn post about his appointment, Mr McIntosh stated: “The customer is key to achieving decarbonisation. We need to design the options, innovate transformative technologies and build the right solutions that both customers and governments want and need.”

“A committed workforce of 4,000+ people provide a perfect platform to service existing customers and industries, while developing and pioneering new innovations. I can’t wait to work with these great companies, our shareholders (SCF Partners) and most importantly our current and future customers.”

“I’d like to thank the many great people both within DESNZ and industry who have worked with me in the last year and who continue to do great things towards a just transition and a net zero future. Too many to mention, but you know who you are and you know where I am!

“Last but not least, a final farewell to the fantastic folk in SGN and the 20 + years we’ve shared.”