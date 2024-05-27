Tourism and Renewables Conference: How collaboration can make Highlands a world leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Tourism and Renewables Conference: How collaboration can make Highlands a world leader

By Alex Banks
27/05/2024, 11:32 am
© Sandy McCook / DC Thomson(L-R) Stuart McColm of Cabot Highland, George Baxter of Green power, Yvonne Crook, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Willie Cameron and Samantha Faircliffe of the Cairngorm Brewery
(L-R) Stuart McColm of Cabot Highland, George Baxter of Green power, Yvonne Crook, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Willie Cameron and Samantha Faircliffe of the Cairngorm Brewery at the conference on Friday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tourism and renewables leaders have discussed how to make the Highlands a “world-leading” sustainable destination.

The inaugural Tourism and Renewables Conference, hosted by Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables, took place on Friday.

A variety of speakers, as well as two panels took place at the conference, held at Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Deputy first minister Kate Forbes told an audience of more than 150 people “our decisions will determine the decades to come”.

Bringing together two key economic sectors in the region is part of its mission to put the Highlands on a “world stage”.

‘We need to start now’

Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables chair Yvonne Crook said there is no time to waste for both sectors.

After bringing together renewables and tourism leaders, she believes investment is the next step.

Yvonne Crook of Highland Tourism CIC and Alistair Gronbach CR0047511Alex Banks Inverness The Highland Tourism CIC at the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness. © Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Yvonne Crook of Highland Tourism CIC photographed with speaker Alistair Gronbach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ms Crook said: “We saw a fantastic response to our very big vision.

“We’ve had a lot of investment from our sponsors, so we were particularly keen they were please with the outcome of today.

“We need investment to continue to this vision. We have already invested £750,000 of private sector money and that will come above £1 million in the coming months.”

Ms Crook also believes it’s time to “wake up a sleeping giant” in the region’s tourism industry.

WATCH: Christianna Logan highlights how SSEN Transmission is working with communities in the Highlands

She added: “If I’m honest, the Highlands has been a far too sleepy tourism industry for a long time.

“Although we don’t have all the answers right now, it’s time to work together.”

The event was held in partnership with DC Thomson, with The Press and Journal and Energy Voice media and community partners.

The ‘starting point of something special’

Key speaker and brand expert Alistair Gronbach is hoping the event can kick start a relationship between tourism and renewables in the Highlands.

He said: “It’s definitely the start of something and that will appear very quickly with investment coming in.

“It’s also a wake up call. There’s a sense of urgency and we need to start doing the right things and lead the way.

“With our brand, we need to be thinking the way of a visitor, why they should come here and how we’re represented.”

© Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
The Highland Tourism CIC & Highland Renewables Conference was held at the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Gronbach, who spoke on the branding of the Highlands at the event, believes other countries “would bit your hands off” for what’s on offer.

He added: “We’re very lucky, our region’s brand is world famous. Everyone has an image of what Scotland is about and that’s the Highlands.

“Our landscape, scenery, we need to use those assets to our advantage while adding new stories.”

Highlands is a ‘green energy powerhouse’

GreenPower director of development George Baxter said the conference showed him a “strong sense of togetherness” between both industries.

Mr Baxter was part of the renewables panel, which spoke on key points including repopulating the area through high paid jobs.

The panel also included: Iain Robertson, head of development services at Statkraft UK; Jonathan Milne, chief corporate affairs officer at Ardersier owner Haventus; Calum MacPherson, the chief executive of Inverness & Cromarty Firth Green Freeport; Christianna Logan director of customers and stakeholders, SSEN Transmission and Steve Dunlop, chief executive of FOR EV.

Erikka Askeland of Energy Voice and George Baxter © Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Erikka Askeland of Energy Voice and George Baxter of GreenPower during the panel session. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Baxter said: “The tourism and renewables sectors working together is now an obvious thing which needs to happen.

“For a long time there has been misconceptions that the two are somehow opposing forces, which isn’t the case.

“A lot of strength is in the idea that we can work together for the people of the Highlands.

“We need to be proud and celebrate our natural resources and cut through misinformation  about the impact of renewable infrastructure.”

READ: ‘A challenge but also an opportunity’: conference to hear Highlands and Islands’ critical role in reaching net zero

