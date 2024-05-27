West of Orkney Wind Farm donates £50,000 to Highland apprenticeship scheme

The FutureSkills apprenticeship programme in Caithness has received £50,000 in support from the West of Orkney Wind Farm.

The apprenticeship scheme funding is one of several investments made by West of Orkney Wind Farm into developing the skills of the workforce in Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney.

The funds will be used to accommodate employment and training costs in pursuit of tackling skill shortages in the North of Scotland.

The new apprenticeship scheme, led by the Caithness Business Fund, aims to increase investment in Caithness and North Sutherland, whilst maintaining a ‘greener future’ trajectory.

The investments made by West of Orkney Wind Farm have included a £1 million research and innovation programme at EMEC, a £900,000 pan-industry programme to support ten new STEM coordinators across the UHI partnership, and £125,000 to enable up to seven local companies to take part in the rigorous 12-18 month Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) development programme.

The project director of West of Orkney Windfarm, Stuart McAuley, stated: “The West of Orkney Wind Farm has an ambition to deliver a world-leading energy project which will create long term social and economic benefits for businesses and communities in the north of Scotland.

“This will include employment opportunities through the construction phase and for many years of operation, and we would like as many of these jobs as possible to go to local firms. It is terrific to see local businesses already embracing this exciting new world.

“This donation is an investment in this future and will help up-skill young workers so they can participate in Scotland’s offshore wind energy industry – which will become a major force in the years ahead.”

Wind farm apprenticeship

West of Orkney Wind Farm is a project being developing between the coasts of North Sutherland and West Orkney. Collaboration between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and RIDG is expected to establish a capacity of 2GW, capable of powering over two million houses. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

Moreover, support has been shown for the support of investment for the young workforce, with apprenticeships utilised as a way to recognise the potential of the next generation.

Executive director of the Caithness Business Fund and CEO of Caithness Chamber of Commerce, managing agent of the fund, Trudy Morris, said: “Caithness Chamber has been engaged with the West of Orkney Windfarm for a number of years now and we are delighted they are able to support this excellent apprenticeship scheme.

“It’s open to businesses that can demonstrate a strong commitment to hosting a modern apprenticeship and targets SMEs with the aim of facilitating new apprenticeship opportunities to stimulate business growth and overcome potential financial barriers.

“I’d encourage local firms to apply.”

The Caithness Business Fund promotes the economic growth of the North of Scotland by supporting a developing skill base and existing businesses. The Fund awards grants for financial support of up to £24,500 over a maximum of three years.