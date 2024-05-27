West of Orkney Wind Farm donates £50,000 to Highland apprenticeship scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

West of Orkney Wind Farm donates £50,000 to Highland apprenticeship scheme

By Lauren Sutherland
27/05/2024, 12:31 pm
© Supplied by Caithness Business FThe FutureSkills apprenticeship programme in Caithness has received £50,000 in support from the West of Orkney Wind Farm.
Stuart McAuley, Project Director, West of Orkney Windfarm, far right and Trudy Morris, Executive Director of the Caithness Business Fund and CEO of Caithness Chamber of Commerce, managing agent of the fund, third from right.

The FutureSkills apprenticeship programme in Caithness has received £50,000 in support from the West of Orkney Wind Farm.

The apprenticeship scheme funding is one of several investments made by West of Orkney Wind Farm into developing the skills of the workforce in Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney.

The funds will be used to accommodate employment and training costs in pursuit of tackling skill shortages in the North of Scotland.

The new apprenticeship scheme, led by the Caithness Business Fund, aims to increase investment in Caithness and North Sutherland, whilst maintaining a ‘greener future’ trajectory.

The investments made by West of Orkney Wind Farm have included a £1 million research and innovation programme at EMEC, a £900,000 pan-industry programme to support ten new STEM coordinators across the UHI partnership, and £125,000 to enable up to seven local companies to take part in the rigorous 12-18 month Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) development programme.

The project director of West of Orkney Windfarm, Stuart McAuley, stated: “The West of Orkney Wind Farm has an ambition to deliver a world-leading energy project which will create long term social and economic benefits for businesses and communities in the north of Scotland.

“This will include employment opportunities through the construction phase and for many years of operation, and we would like as many of these jobs as possible to go to local firms. It is terrific to see local businesses already embracing this exciting new world.

“This donation is an investment in this future and will help up-skill young workers so they can participate in Scotland’s offshore wind energy industry – which will become a major force in the years ahead.”

Wind farm apprenticeship

West of Orkney Wind Farm is a project being developing between the coasts of North Sutherland and West Orkney. Collaboration between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and RIDG is expected to establish a capacity of 2GW, capable of powering over two million houses. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

Moreover, support has been shown for the support of investment for the young workforce, with apprenticeships utilised as a way to recognise the potential of the next generation.

Executive director of the Caithness Business Fund and CEO of Caithness Chamber of Commerce, managing agent of the fund, Trudy Morris, said: “Caithness Chamber has been engaged with the West of Orkney Windfarm for a number of years now and we are delighted they are able to support this excellent apprenticeship scheme.

“It’s open to businesses that can demonstrate a strong commitment to hosting a modern apprenticeship and targets SMEs with the aim of facilitating new apprenticeship opportunities to stimulate business growth and overcome potential financial barriers.

“I’d encourage local firms to apply.”

The Caithness Business Fund promotes the economic growth of the North of Scotland by supporting a developing skill base and existing businesses. The Fund awards grants for financial support of up to £24,500 over a maximum of three years.

