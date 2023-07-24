Saipem mulls switch to biofuels for 7000 construction vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Biofuels

Saipem mulls switch to biofuels for 7000 construction vessel

Testing has shown "positive results" but more work is needed.
By Allister Thomas
24/07/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 24/07/2023, 12:16 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© SaipemSaipem biofuels
The Saipem 7000 crane vessel

Italian contractor Saipem (BIT: SPM) is assessing a switch to biofuels for its construction vessel, the Saipem 7000.

The Milan-listed firm said testing on the vessel, seen recently on installation duty at the Seagreen windfarm off Scotland’s coast, was carried out in 2022 “with positive results”.

“However more testing is required before utilising biofuel routinely during vessel operations,” the firm added.

The oil and gas industry, including North Sea operators, have been looking at the role of biofuels to cut down on emissions, particularly on production vessels like FPSOs in cases where electrification isn’t viable.

That comes as the industry is required to cut down on emissions under the North Sea Transition Deal – which requires a 50% drop by 2030 vs 2018 levels.

One operator known to be assessing this is EnQuest on the Kraken FPSO, but those pressures are also falling on the supply chain like Saipem.

On Scope 1 direct emissions for offshore, Saipem said it is is working to “identify and introduce, vessel by vessel, the best measures or practices in order to minimise GHG emissions”, leading to the 7000 plan.

In recently-published 2022 accounts for its UK subsidiary, Saipem said it is working to goals of carbon neutrality on Scope 2 by 2025, and reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2035.

Typically, vessels like mobile offshore rigs are powered via diesel or gas generators.

Financial loss

Saipem Ltd, registered in Surrey, with two UK sites in London and Aberdeen, reported a gross loss of 73.3m euros during 2022.

The “main contributing factor” for the loss was an incident in April of that year which saw the Saipem 7000 list during a lifting test.

No one was injured, but the malfunction saw a delay in its utilisation at the Seagreen wind project.

The losses are vastly reduced on 2021, when issues linked to the NNG wind farm off Scotland saw the wider group take losses of around 550m euros.

During 2022, NNG accounted for around 25m of Saipem Ltd’s losses.

After tax, the net loss was 86m euros.

