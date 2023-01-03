Azuli signs up Korean interest with eye on US CCS options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Azuli signs up Korean interest with eye on US CCS options

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/01/2023, 4:16 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Global CCS InstituteStoregga CCS Norway

Newly launched Azuli International has struck a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SK Earthon (SKEO) to pursue carbon capture options.

Azuli is the successor to Lapis Energy, led by Hamish Wilson. While the MoU refers to an interest in exploring for carbon capture and storage (CCS) globally, Wilson has previously praised the US’ regime.

SKEO is South Korean and is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality via CCS. The MoU noted that a partnership between the two companies could lead to export of CO2 via pipeline or ship.

Firstly, it would seek options to store carbon in Australia or the US, which already have legal systems for CCS. The next step would be to broaden the search, potentially to include Korea.

Azuli’s Wilson said the MoU raised the opportunity for a “new phase of growth”. He noted the new opportunities in the US, “whilst securing improved alignment between growth opportunities and the capital better suited to such new ventures both in terms of global reach and development risk”.

SKEO vice president Jayden Roh said the private company intended to play a part by reducing CO2. “Therefore, it is inspiring to co-operate with Azuli and we look forward to working with them on various CCS endeavours around the world.”

Headshot of man with glasses on white background © Supplied by Lapis Energy
Hamish Wilson, ex-CEO of Lapis Energy

Wilson launched Azuli in December, debuting the new company at a CCS symposium organised by the PESGB. The company has said it has a portfolio of CCS opportunities in Australia, the UK, Europe and the US.

The US’ 45Q tax credit system, which now offers a $85 per tonne incentive for the storage of carbon, “will act as a beacon and proof point for global policy makers”, Wilson said.

Bouncing back

Lapis’ private equity backers took a decision in November to focus solely on the US – sacking Wilson and other members of the team. However, the company had made progress, including striking a deal with LSB Industries to capture more than 450,000 tonnes per year at an ammonia project in Arkansas.

“We’ve proven we can do it, and we’ve proven how to make CCS work and be commercial,” he said. He was talking at the PESGB summit. Wilson said the US offered a more attractive environment than others, such as the UK.

“We’re not interested in a regulated asset model, not at a fixed 5% return,” he continued. Investors have to be able to cover failures through higher returns on their successes. “We’re looking at returns into the teens on returns.”

