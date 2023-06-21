Bumi Armada enters UK carbon shipping JV alongside Navigator Holdings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Bumi Armada enters UK carbon shipping JV alongside Navigator Holdings

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/06/2023, 7:37 am Updated: 21/06/2023, 8:31 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstock / Avigator Fortunerbumi armada carbon UK

Malaysian vessel owner Bumi Armada has struck a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Navigator Holdings to provide carbon shipping and injection solutions in the UK.

The joint venture, which will be called Bluestreak CO2, aims to provide an end-to-end solution for firms to capture, transport, sequester and store their emissions, in line the nation’s ambition to be net zero by 2050.

New York-listed Navigator (NYSE: NVGS) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of “handysize” liquefied gas carriers.

Bumi Armada, meanwhile, is a global provider of floating production systems, as well as offshore energy engineering, facilities, and services.

The Bumi-Armada-owned FPSO used to produce from EnQuest’s Kraken field

In leveraging the expertise and experience of its JV partners, Bluestreak CO2 is aiming to design and roll out shuttle tankers that will carry carbon.

It will then be injected into offshore storage, aquifers and depleted oil and gas reservoirs, with  full surveillance and management of the  permanent storage location.

Bluestreak CO2 says its approach will allow companies with no access to pipeline infrastructure to get a handle on their emissions.

In the UK alone, the potential market for firms that are outside CCS clusters is expected to be over 30 million tonnes of carbon a year.

Navigator and Bumi Armada are already in initial discussions with a number of emitters, and  if successful, the first shipment of CO2 is anticipated to take place three years after final investment decision.

NSTA CCS leak conference © Supplied by NSTA
Carbon capture and storage.

Mads Peter Zacho, Navigator’s chief executive, said: “The Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture marks the first shipping partnership into the carbon capture sector in the UK. I’m incredibly pleased to have the opportunity to offer an end-to-end solution for customers, particularly  those not served  by the  large  “mega-cluster” projects. Bumi Armada is a great partner to be taking this strategic step with, and we are very proud to be playing such a meaningful role in the UK’s decarbonisation strategy.”

Gary Christenson, Bumi Armada’s CEO, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Navigator in this strategic partnership to bring sustainable and scalable solutions to reduce carbon emissions, which  is also in line with  Bumi Armada’s recently  launched decarbonisation agenda  to achieve net zero  by 2050.  This collaboration is a testament  to our  strong commitment towards providing the best decarbonisation solutions globally.”

Bumi Armada is best known in the UK North Sea for owning and operating the Kraken vessel, which is stationed on EnQuest’s namesake field.

A recent incident on board the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) caused production to stop, with the safety watchdog subsequently confirming plans to investigate.

