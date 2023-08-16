Occidental to buy Canadian startup Carbon Engineering for $1.1bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Occidental to buy Canadian startup Carbon Engineering for $1.1bn

By Bloomberg
16/08/2023, 7:14 am
© Supplied by BloombergTechnicians inspect the direct air capture system at the Carbon Engineering pilot facility in Squamish, British Columbia.
Technicians inspect the direct air capture system at the Carbon Engineering pilot facility in Squamish, British Columbia.

Warren Buffett-backed Occidental Petroleum agreed to buy Canadian startup Carbon Engineering for $1.1 billion as the oil producer expands its position as a leader in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Occidental will pay in cash and expects the deal to close before the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals, the Houston-based company said Tuesday. The US oil producer has partnered with Carbon Engineering for the last four years, using its technology for its West Texas-based Stratos project, set to be the world’s largest direct air capture plant by 2025.

“We expect the acquisition of Carbon Engineering to deliver our shareholders value through an improved drive for technology innovation and accelerated DAC cost reductions,” Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said in the statement.

Buffett praised Hollub for her stewardship of Occidental earlier this year and recently raised his firm’s stake to 25%, making Berkshire Hathaway Inc. the company’s largest shareholder.

Real momentum is now building behind carbon capture and sequestration, one of Big Oil’s favored climate solutions, after the companies posted record profits last year and won generous tax incentives for the technology through the Inflation Reduction Act. The buyout is the second Big Oil CCS deal in recent weeks. Exxon Mobil Corp. agreed to buy CO2 pipeline operator Denbury Inc. last month for $4.9 billion.

In addition to Stratos, Occidental plans to use Carbon Engineering’s technology in its King Ranch DAC hub planned for south Texas, which last week won financial backing from the Department of Energy.

Carbon Engineering was founded in Calgary by Harvard University Professor David Keith, who pioneered methods of removing large volumes of CO2 directly from the air, allowing it to be either buried underground or used for a variety of industrial purposes.

Early investors included Bill Gates, Chevron, BHP Group, Occidental and several family offices.

