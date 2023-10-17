Well-Safe Solutions looks to CCUS as it hires energy transition manager

Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions has hired Alexa Duncan as its first energy transition manager as the firm targets carbon capture and storage and geothermal project capabilities.

Ms Duncan has over 15 years of experience in project management and well-engineering roles for operators including ConocoPhillips and Harbour Energy.

The north-east business says that its new appointment’s experience will be “pivotal” in its energy transition offering.

This expansion into carbon capture and storage and geothermal is set to grow upon Well-Safe Solutions’ existing well plug and abandonment work.

Speaking on her new role, Ms Duncan said: “Well-Safe Solutions is at the forefront of the well plug and abandonment industry and working closely with clients to reduce their carbon footprint.

“With the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimating CO2 storage capacity of 78 billion tonnes on the UK continental shelf alone, there is a clear opportunity for Well-Safe Solutions to apply its considerable expertise when assisting our clients on the journey to net zero carbon emissions.

“In addition, extensive growth is also predicted within the geothermal market. I’m passionate about the energy transition and very much looking forward to collaborating with our highly experienced well-engineering and subsurface teams on upcoming projects internationally.”

Development of a CCUS and geothermal project capability is part of a wider strategy to expand the business with new service lines offered internationally, the Aberdeen firm says.

During the summer, the company announced the Well-Safe Resources service line and the opening of Well-Safe Solutions Pty Ltd in Perth, Western Australia, in addition to further appointments within their commercial team.

James Richards, well abandonment director at Well-Safe Solutions, added: “Recruiting a professional of Alexa’s calibre to our team is a clear endorsement of our ambition in this sector.

“Our own market research and client feedback indicates an opportunity for us to apply the lessons learned and collaborative working practices we deliver in well plug and abandonment to these fields.”