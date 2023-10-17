Well-Safe Solutions looks to CCUS as it hires energy transition manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Well-Safe Solutions looks to CCUS as it hires energy transition manager

By Ryan Duff
17/10/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Well-Safe SolutionsWell-Safe Solutions has hired Alexa Duncan as its first energy transition manager.
Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions has hired Alexa Duncan as its first energy transition manager as the firm targets carbon capture and storage and geothermal project capabilities.

Ms Duncan has over 15 years of experience in project management and well-engineering roles for operators including ConocoPhillips and Harbour Energy.

The north-east business says that its new appointment’s experience will be “pivotal” in its energy transition offering.

This expansion into carbon capture and storage and geothermal is set to grow upon Well-Safe Solutions’ existing well plug and abandonment work.

Speaking on her new role, Ms Duncan said: “Well-Safe Solutions is at the forefront of the well plug and abandonment industry and working closely with clients to reduce their carbon footprint.

“With the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimating CO2 storage capacity of 78 billion tonnes on the UK continental shelf alone, there is a clear opportunity for Well-Safe Solutions to apply its considerable expertise when assisting our clients on the journey to net zero carbon emissions.

“In addition, extensive growth is also predicted within the geothermal market. I’m passionate about the energy transition and very much looking forward to collaborating with our highly experienced well-engineering and subsurface teams on upcoming projects internationally.”

Development of a CCUS and geothermal project capability is part of a wider strategy to expand the business with new service lines offered internationally, the Aberdeen firm says.

During the summer, the company announced the Well-Safe Resources service line and the opening of Well-Safe Solutions Pty Ltd in Perth, Western Australia, in addition to further appointments within their commercial team.

James Richards, well abandonment director at Well-Safe Solutions, added: “Recruiting a professional of Alexa’s calibre to our team is a clear endorsement of our ambition in this sector.

“Our own market research and client feedback indicates an opportunity for us to apply the lessons learned and collaborative working practices we deliver in well plug and abandonment to these fields.”

