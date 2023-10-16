Yinson sets out CCS plans for Azule FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Africa

Yinson sets out CCS plans for Azule FPSO

These steps would “significantly reduce” the FPSO’s overall carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency, it said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/10/2023, 9:01 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by BPAzule Energy
Azule Energy promotional image - supplied by BP

Yinson Production will work on an offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) plant for the Agogo FPSO, offshore Angola.

The company agreed the work with operator Azule Energy.

This will be the world’s largest post-combustion carbon capture unit onboard an FPSO. The pilot-scale facility will act as a demonstration unit to assess “technical readiness and gain operational know-how” Yinson said.

“As a top tier FPSO contractor, YP’s goal is to explore and provide sustainable energy solutions and make recommendations to our clients that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their operations,” company CEO Flemming Gronnegaard said.

“We are pleased that both YP and Azule are fully aligned in our commitment to implementing emission-reduction technologies such as the CCS plant onboard FPSO Agogo.”

Yinson is working on a zero emissions FPSO concept, it said.

Efficiencies

The Agogo FPSO will also have other technologies such as electrification, advanced automation and digitalisation, a combined-cycle power system, a seawater turbine generator, a hydrocarbon cargo tank blanketing scheme, and an integrated closed flare system.

These steps would “significantly reduce” the FPSO’s overall carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency, it said.

Yinson said it had chosen Carbon Circle Holding to design and construct the CCS plant. It carried out the first steel cut in September and work is progressing on schedule.

Carbon Circle said it would deliver the unit in the third quarter of 2024. The FPSO will start up in 2025. It said the facility would provide partial capture of CO2 from a gas turbine. It is using an amine-based capture process.

“We are committed to leverage our knowledge and experience in supplying greener energy to the world, and with this key CCS project we are pleased to continue our journey towards a low-carbon future,” Aslak Hjelde, CEO of Carbon Circle, said.

Azule dished out contracts on the Azule project in February 2023.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts