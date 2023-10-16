Yinson sets out CCS plans for Azule FPSO

Yinson Production will work on an offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) plant for the Agogo FPSO, offshore Angola.

The company agreed the work with operator Azule Energy.

This will be the world’s largest post-combustion carbon capture unit onboard an FPSO. The pilot-scale facility will act as a demonstration unit to assess “technical readiness and gain operational know-how” Yinson said.

“As a top tier FPSO contractor, YP’s goal is to explore and provide sustainable energy solutions and make recommendations to our clients that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their operations,” company CEO Flemming Gronnegaard said.

“We are pleased that both YP and Azule are fully aligned in our commitment to implementing emission-reduction technologies such as the CCS plant onboard FPSO Agogo.”

Yinson is working on a zero emissions FPSO concept, it said.

Efficiencies

The Agogo FPSO will also have other technologies such as electrification, advanced automation and digitalisation, a combined-cycle power system, a seawater turbine generator, a hydrocarbon cargo tank blanketing scheme, and an integrated closed flare system.

These steps would “significantly reduce” the FPSO’s overall carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency, it said.

Yinson said it had chosen Carbon Circle Holding to design and construct the CCS plant. It carried out the first steel cut in September and work is progressing on schedule.

Carbon Circle said it would deliver the unit in the third quarter of 2024. The FPSO will start up in 2025. It said the facility would provide partial capture of CO2 from a gas turbine. It is using an amine-based capture process.

“We are committed to leverage our knowledge and experience in supplying greener energy to the world, and with this key CCS project we are pleased to continue our journey towards a low-carbon future,” Aslak Hjelde, CEO of Carbon Circle, said.

Azule dished out contracts on the Azule project in February 2023.