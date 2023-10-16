Dana confirms find at Southern North Sea exploration well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dana confirms find at Southern North Sea exploration well

By Andrew Dykes
16/10/2023, 10:18 am Updated: 16/10/2023, 10:38 am
© Supplied by Dana PetroleumValaris 121 at the Earn prospect.
Dana Petroleum has announced a successful hydrocarbon discovery at its Earn exploration well in the southern North Sea.

Earn lies in Block 42/27, around 20 miles southeast of Flamborough Head and immediately to the west of the Tolmount field, and is operated by Dana (50%) in partnership with Harbour Energy (LON:HBR).

Spudded by the Valaris 121 in July, the prospect was reported as having pre-drill estimates of around 15 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or up to 133 billion cubic feet of gas (P10) according to Westwood Global Energy with a roughly 70% chance of geologic success.

On Monday Dana confirmed that all components of the petroleum system had been proven by the well, which encountered a gas-saturated reservoir with thickness and properties “within pre-drill range expectations.”

“Net thickness, quality, and fluid content of the Permian age Leman Sandstone reservoir section have been evaluated using a series of logs, cores and pressure measurements,” the company added.

Dana is currently executing a side-track – well 42/27-4Z – to confirm its understanding of the scale of the accumulation and to establish its potential commerciality.

Filings with offshore regulator OPRED earlier this year estimated total drilling at Earn of around 150 days, including a contingency respudding and drilling of the sidetrack.

Earn is a potential tie-back to the Tolmount installation in neighbouring Block 42/28d, which Dana also shares with Harbour although in this case operated by the latter.

The area remains a hive of activity, with drilling completed at the nearby Tolmount East tie back project several weeks ago.

First gas from the project is now expected before the end of 2023, brought forward despite Harbour’s initial forecast for a 2024 start date.

The project is targeting around 53m barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in gas and condensates from an area around two miles east of the main field, in water depth of around 50m.

