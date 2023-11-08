BlackRock invests $550mn in Occidental carbon capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Americas

BlackRock invests $550mn in Occidental carbon capture

“This joint venture demonstrates that direct air capture is becoming an investable technology, and BlackRock’s commitment in Stratos underscores its importance and potential for the world,” Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said in the statement. 
By Bloomberg
08/11/2023, 8:57 am
© BloombergShovels during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Occidental Petroleum and 1PointFive Direct Air Capture (DAC) plant in Ector County, Texas, US, on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Shovels during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Occidental Petroleum and 1PointFive Direct Air Capture (DAC) plant in Ector County, Texas, US, on Friday, April 28, 2023.

BlackRock Inc. will invest $550 million of client money into Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s Stratos project, which will be the world’s largest plant capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air.

BlackRock’s diversified infrastructure business signed an agreement through one of its funds to form a joint venture with Occidental’s 1PointFive subsidiary that will own Stratos, the companies said Tuesday. Occidental shares climbed as much as 1.7% in after-hours trading.

The BlackRock investment represents about 40% of the project’s total $1.3 billion cost, making it one of the largest investments in direct air capture to date. It also means Occidental’s share of the cost is reduced, freeing up capital for its Permian Basin oil and gas operations.

Stratos is designed to pull 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide out of the air each year — roughly equivalent to the emissions from 1 million barrels of oil — and then bury the planet-warming gas underground, generating carbon removal credits. Companies including Amazon.com Inc. and Airbus SE have already agreed to buy some of these credits to offset their emissions. The project, which is expected to start up in 2025, is currently under construction in Ector County in West Texas and is 30% complete.

Occidental said it’s receiving strong demand for the credits, which are seen as higher quality than other types of carbon offsets that rely on complicated and dubious emissions accounting. The company is targeting revenue of $580 to $810 a ton from Stratos, with about of that $180 coming from tax breaks from the Inflation Reduction Act. That compares with costs of $400 to $500 a ton, which Occidental expects to fall as more plants are built.

Demand for carbon-removal credits may increase in the coming years as airline operators seek ways of offsetting their emissions, Occidental said. They are “expected to cost less” than reducing emissions by using sustainable aviation fuel, the company said.

“This joint venture demonstrates that direct air capture is becoming an investable technology, and BlackRock’s commitment in Stratos underscores its importance and potential for the world,” Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said in the statement.

The project isn’t without risk. Stratos will have more than 100 times the capacity of the Orca plant run by Climeworks AG in Iceland, the only other industrial-scale direct air capture plant in the world. And some of the CO2 captured by Stratos may be injected into old oil reservoirs to produce more crude, a proposal that has drawn the ire of environmentalists.

About 90% of the captured CO2 will be available for sales of carbon-removal credits, Occidental said Tuesday.

For BlackRock, the joint venture is also a major investment in Texas, where the money manager has faced about two years of backlash from Republican politicians for supporting ESG and sustainable investment funds. Lone Star state lawmakers have alleged the company boycotts the oil and gas industry and have moved to restrict investments by state and local agencies in BlackRock shares and the company’s funds.

The company has sought to rebut the allegations by touting its investment in the energy industry, and last year BlackRock said its clients have invested more than $300 billion in Texas. The carbon capture project will employ more than 1,000 people during construction and as many as 75 once operational, the companies said.

“I’m a big believer that the multibillion-dollar success stories of the next few decades are going to be written in the energy sector,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a statement. “They’re going to be companies that invest in technologies like direct air capture.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts