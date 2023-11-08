Equinor eyes partial sale of Rosebank oilfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Equinor eyes partial sale of Rosebank oilfield

By Ryan Duff
08/11/2023, 9:49 am Updated: 08/11/2023, 1:47 pm
© Supplied by TeekayThe Knarr FPSO, which will be used for production on the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland.
Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) is looking to sell off a 20% share in Rosebank, making up a quarter of its existing stake in the UK’s largest untapped oilfield.

It has been reported by Reuters that the 20% share in the project could fetch $1.5 billion.

Currently, the Norwegian energy firm owns 80% of the West of Shetland development after acquisitions from Chevron and Suncor.

Rosebank and the nearby Cambo (which is operated by Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) which also holds a 20% share in Rosebank) have been controversial and been marked as key climate battlegrounds for protestors.

UK-based supermajor Shell sold its 30% portion of Cambo to operator Ithaca this year after a search had been made for another buyer – Ithaca was a fallback in that process.

David Moseley, vice president of operations for Europe at Welligence Energy Analytics, told Energy Voice: “Assuming a 20% stake, a potential buyer would have total outlays of over US$2 billion before first oil.

“It is more than likely that a significant portion of the rumoured US$1.5 billion price tag will be contingent on one or multiple potential trigger points, with oil and gas prices and first oil from the project arguably two of the most likely.”

In September, the Rosebank oilfield got a much-anticipated green light from the UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

It was said that Equinor and Ithaca would together invest $3.8bn on the project, targeting 300 million barrels of oil in the West of Shetland over two phases.

Equinor and Ithaca said Rosebank is expected to lead to £8.1bn of total direct investment, 78% of which is likely to be in UK-based businesses.

It will also support around 1,600 jobs at the height of construction and 450 UK jobs during the lifetime of the field.

Rosebank could be producing through to the year 2051, according to operator but, due to a process of electrification, its emissions will count for 1.6% of the overall UK offshore sector.

Equinor declined to comment.

In 2018 Equinor acquired US major Chevron’s 40% working interest in the Rosebank project and at the beginning of the year, it took on a further 40% share from Suncor as part of a $850 million deal.

Mr Moseley added: “Equinor has been expanding its presence in the UK, with Rosebank set to help shield current cash flows from the EPL and deliver growth into the next decade.

“The deal to acquire a 40% interest in Rosebank from Suncor UK for US$250 million just eight months ago saw Equinor push the project forward with a view to divest after FID.

“As expected, Equinor is seeking to reduce its capex exposure, however, a US$1.5 billion price tag for 20% would represent a 12x uplift, compared to the Suncor deal, with the majority of investment still to come.”

