Aberdeenshire childcare closures to drive women out of energy sector

Aberdeenshire after-school childcare closures will “disproportionately affect women” and drive them out of the energy sector says gender diversity group AXIS Network.

This month the local authority that supports the second-highest number of oil and gas jobs in Scotland announced plans to do away with childcare services outside school times.

Aberdeen-based gender equality group AXIS Network said: “We cannot afford to lose even 50 women from the energy industry, never mind the numbers that may eventually be affected by this.”

The group explained that around 350 children are set to lose out on after-school care if these groups were to close, this does not account for those who are set to join in the summer.

On top of school club changes, children aged 3 to 5 will also be impacted as some school nurseries look to reduce hours to be in line with the 9 am to 3 pm school day.

AXIS Network argued that the move will be “extremely tough” on the parents affected, adding: “A reduction in child care provision will impact our sector now and in the years to come.”

The group said that some employees may be “considering whether they can continue in their job” and it called for energy firms to support their employees as they contend with “major life decisions.”

Aberdeenshire’s 16 thousand energy workers

Recently, the Press and Journal reported that there are 16,232 people within Aberdeenshire who are employed by the oil and gas sector.

The Aberdeenshire region receives £3,485,000 in gross value added (GVA) from the UK hydrocarbons sector, according to trade body Offshore Energies UK figures.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Following the decision to stop direct delivery of out-of-school care in eight council-run venues in July, we have been engaging with the private, voluntary, and independent sectors.

“The council continues to work hard to ensure these sectors have the opportunity to create new out-of-school clubs in the affected areas, along with the development of further provision across Aberdeenshire.”

Gender diversity is already a challenge within the energy sector as OEUK’s chief executive, David Whitehouse, told Energy Voice earlier in the year: “We do need more diversity, more gender diversity both onshore and offshore.”

It was reported in 2023 that the representation of women in offshore roles had “remained stubbornly static” at around 3.4%.

In 2021 it was said that improving diversity and inclusion in the industry was critical” to achieving net zero and the energy transition as it was found that 84% of the industry was white and 55% male.

Parents have shared their objections to Aberdeenshire Council’s decision with Banchory mum-of-three Kirstine Duthie starting a petition that currently has 500 signatures.

Ms Duthie recently said that affected parents will be left “not knowing what to do or where to turn.”

The online petition outlines: “We, as parents, want to ensure an affordable, fit-for-purpose alternative is put in place at each setting (Banchory, Balmedie, Ellon, Inverbervie, Mintlaw, Westhill, Pitmedden and Portlethen).”

Energy firms to support workers affected by closures

© Shutterstock / Ajit Wick

AXIS Network called for the industry to support those parents affected by the change to retain talented workers.

It asked firms to up their “family-friendly policies” while changing company culture to support employees with children.

“Managers must recognise that affected employees might not be performing at their best and adjust their behaviours and support to address that,” AXIS Network writes in a recent blog post.

AXIS Network told employers to “ensure hybrid working is available, provide flexibility in hours, and ensure that if people reduce their time in the office it is not seen as a lack of ambition.”

The group argues that this will help businesses retain talented employees while getting the most out of the workforce.

AXIS Network concludes: “It is crucial to not underestimate the impact these childcare changes will be having on employees, companies and the future of the energy industry.

“We all need to be pulling in the same direction to meet our collective aims. Failing to act now is absolutely a step in the wrong direction and risks the future and sustainability of our industry.”